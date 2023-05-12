20 Years Ago
May 15, 2003
The Clearfield County Fair announced that you could now officially buy your tickets by mail. The fair that year ran from July 28 to August 2, featured grandstand performances by Jeff Foxworthy, Chicago and Montgomery Gentry. The ticket office will start accepting phone orders on June 23.
50 Years AgoMay 15, 1973
The Osceola Mills pool has announced their opening day this year to be Memorial Day. The staff has been working long hours in the weeks ahead of the opening day to try and make the pool nice and clean for all of the visitors. On Memorial Day, the pool will open at 1 p.m., and there will be season tickets going on sale soon as well.
75 Years AgoMay 15, 1948
Osceola Mills High School will offer a speech from local reverend Frederick B. McFeely. He will be giving the message, “how to become a failure?” There are those who are wondering about what McFeely might mean by this. “To grow personally, you must learn from your failures.
100 Years AgoMay 15, 1923
At the Clearfield County’s semi-monthly Borough Meeting, the attendance by the public was recorded at a much higher rate than usual. Several members from all across the community came to air their grievances about the passing of several recent motions regarding policies in the community.