20 Years Ago
May 10, 2003
At a Clearfield Borough meeting, there was some major talking of completely refurbishing the sidewalks in town. There would be potentially $30,000 worth of funding available to complete this project, which was left over funds from another. This has been a topic of conversation for some time because these sidewalks have been an uneven hazard for years.
50 Years AgoMay 10, 1973
George Williamson, the Clearfield Municipal Authority Manager, has officially submitted his resignation to members of the authority. Having received backlash for several of his proposed grants and projects, Williamson has decided it best to exit his post after having worked there for several years.
75 Years AgoMay 10, 1948
There was a massive delay on the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad track on the west side of Clearfield today. Several sections of the track were broken off in multiple places, leaving numerous trains stranded and delayed for over three hours. The train that discovered the broken section got into an accident because of it, looking the caboose off of his train.
100 Years AgoMay 10, 1923
The local police force in Clearfield County has been exhibiting a larger amount of arrests than usual lately, and this is thanks to reckless drivers becoming more and more abundant. The fine for such recklessness is $10. Although, the mayor of the town has been considering imposing a more strict penalty for the endangerment of citizens here in Clearfield.