20 Years Ago
May 1, 2003
Philipsburg Area School District opened bids today on the construction of a new elementary school. The bidding was expected to open around the $7.8 million mark, but to everyone’s surprise, the lowest bid came in around $8.568 million. With as many uncertainties around the project at hand as there are, the expenses will be significantly higher.
50 Years AgoMay 1, 1973
Clearfield Area School District held a three-hour school board meeting last night, where they proposed a budget for the following year of just over $5.3 million. At the meeting, they also ran through the usual business as well, listing out the hirings and resignations of several teachers in the district, not to mention the promoting of a new elementary school supervisor.
75 Years AgoMay 1, 1948
Philipsburg High School recorded a record-high attendance rate at their latest play, “Stage Door.” The auditorium has almost reached full capacity, exceeding what was expected by a large amount.
100 Years AgoMay 1, 1923
Mrs. Don Gingerey, the head of the Clearfield County Musical Club, held a “fine recital,” last night, in the Musical Club’s most recent meeting. Several musicians and singers came to the club, in an effort to make their music talents known, and each of which put on an incredibly professional, and impressive show.