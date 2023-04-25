20 Years Ago
April 29, 2003
The Rotary Club of Clearfield has named their yearly, “Outstanding Citizen,” for 2003. The Rotary Club has bestowed the award to Patty Gilliland. She was given the award at a dinner program at the Clearfield B.P.O. Elk Lodge No. 540 last night. Upon receiving the awards, Gilliland said, “I absolutely believe in this town.” Gilliland has been active in several clubs in the area, and it’s no doubt that the award was well-deserved.
50 Years AgoApril 29, 1973
May is considered the National Mental Health Month all across the United States, and in an effort to take part and celebrate, the Mental Health Panel of Clearfield County if starting a funding drive today. The funds gathered in this drive will aid to the prevention and treatment of all mental heath illnesses.
75 Years AgoApril 29, 1948
Several organizations launched drives today, including the launching of Clearfield County’s Security Loan Drive, and the Local Battalion and Reserve Corps opening their campaign to raise the status of the unit from a Class B unit to a Class A unit. There is another ongoing drive for the Cancer Society in Clearfield County as well.
100 Years AgoApril 29, 1923
The state of Pennsylvania is planning on putting a bridge on Grampian Road in Curwensville. Throughout the following weeks, bids will be looked over and accepted or denied for the construction of this bridge. This matter has been causing a great deal of strife for the County Commissioners, who will be happy to see this issue resolved.