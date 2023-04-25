Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Northern Clinton, Clearfield, Northern Centre, Cambria, Somerset and Northern Lycoming Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&