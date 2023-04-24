20 Years Ago
April 26, 2003
It was announced today that the Second Annual Bicycle Derby and Safety Fair was to be held on May 3, at Driving Park. The messaged being relayed to all bicyclists in attendance is to, “bike smart from the start. The festivities are being held form 9 a.m. to noon, and the event will be held rain or shine. The Clearfield E.M.S. will be sponsoring the event this year as well.
50 Years AgoApril 26, 1973
A bill to reinstate the death penalty in the United States has stalled again. The bill — which has been so nearly close to being passed, was stalled out yet again. The House voted to pass the bill by a margin of 169 votes to 22, and after further controversy and debate following the vote, the issue was tabled and the meeting was adjourned.
75 Years AgoApril 26, 1948
A woman was fined $290 for catching and keeping 29 undersized trout. At a fee of $10 per trout. The trout were pulled from a creek in Mahaffey, and all previous fines of the same typing were set at $800 and $330, and all of the fish that were caught were below two inches.
100 Years AgoApril 26, 1923
According to a new national study coming out of Boston, Mass., the safest time to drive your cars are at night or during inclement weather such as rain, fog, mist or even snow. The reason for this is that there are, “less cars on the road,” and driving while there are less cars on the road would naturally lead to less accidents. As we know, this is not entirely true.