When Roansy Contreras and Luis Ortiz left Pittsburgh this past fall, they discussed an offseason desire to refine their changeups. During a recent visit to the Dominican Republic, Pirates pitching coach Oscar Marin saw progress on those pitches — and much more.
Contreras, 23, grew up about 90 minutes north of Santo Domingo in Peralvillo. After pitching in 21 games (18 starts) in 2022, establishing himself as a key part of Pittsburgh’s rotation, Contreras returned home and used that money to build a home for his grandmother, fulfilling a lifelong dream for both of them.
“It was awesome to see where he gets his drive,” Marin said. “It’s easier to help people when you understand where they come from.”
Anyone who knows Contreras can’t say enough about his character — intense yet unfailingly polite. As for the changeup, it’ll be big for him in 2023.
Contreras threw his fastball 48.6% of the time in 2022, followed by his slider (34.2%) and curveball (14.4%). Changeup, 2.9%. However, Marin said Contreras has made strides with decreasing velocity and adding movement.
“It looked really good during his throwing program,” Marin said. “We’re gonna make sure we use it in spring training and get him comfortable with it. Hopefully, we can make it an option during the season.”
Marin believes the characteristics of Ortiz’s changeup are fine — release, velocity, movement, etc. The push has been for him to be more consistent in zone with it, which is one way of saying he needs to throw more strikes with the pitch.
Another pitcher Marin saw in the Dominican Republic was Yerry De Los Santos, who made his MLB debut in 2022 and whiffed 26 in 25 2/3 innings before a shoulder strain cut his season short.
Marin described De Los Santos as “super healthy” and said he and Contreras were “throwing lightning bolts.”
It would be weird to hear a pitching coach say someone looked terrible, but it’s easy to see how much the Pirates like De Los Santos, who throws 95+ mph and had a 34.1% whiff rate on his slider this past season.
Options may work against him early, but there’s little question the Pirates see De Los Santos as a bullpen building block.
“It’s gonna be an exciting group,” Marin said of the bullpen. “Health is gonna play a big part.”
Some other quick hitters:
—Pittsburgh’s rotation should look something like this: Mitch Keller, Contreras, JT Brubaker, Rich Hill and Vince Velasquez. But what about Johan Oviedo, who had a 3.23 ERA in seven starts?
Oviedo remains a starter, Marin said, praising how the former Cardinal quickly became more efficient and confident with his stuff.
Oviedo’s evolution could mean the Pirates deploy a six-man rotation — not crazy when you consider their young arms, Hill (43 by opening day) and non-traditional views on pitching. They could also shift someone to the bullpen.
A sleeper candidate could be JT Brubaker, whose sinker-slider combo has netted swing and miss. Having led the Pirates in strikeouts each of the past two seasons — 276 in 268 1/3 innings — is it crazy to think Brubaker could become a reliever?
“When he first came up, you saw him as a reliever,” Marin said. “Is it a crazy thought? No. But as of right now, starting pitching is at a premium. He’s able to do it more than just in short stints.”
Like Contreras, expect to see plenty of changeups from Brubaker this spring. It’s something the Pirates believe could really help him.
—Marin gushed about Hill’s experience, his competitiveness on the mound and looping curveball, which Marin called “a sky hook.”
“We can’t wait,” Marin said. “ PNC Park will be a great ballpark for him to pitch in.”
Jarlin Garcia, Pittsburgh’s biggest bullpen add, has impressed the coaching staff by knowing exactly who he is when it comes to pitch usage, pitch shape and sequencing.
“That’s half the battle with relievers,” Marin said, further explaining Garcia’s 3.61 ERA and 1.146 WHIP over the past six seasons.
Rule 5 pick Jose Hernandez will be another reliever to watch, the 25-year-old sitting upper-90s to triple-digits with his heater and having made recent improvements with his slider and command of the zone.
“The type of look he brings, it’s something we don’t have,” Marin said. “That fastball is power. It’s a quick arm and hopefully something we can hit on.”
—Big picture, Marin liked how the Pirates helped pitchers find their identities this past season; Keller, Brubaker, David Bednar and Jose Quintana are easy examples.
They’ve also been encouraged by their progress with technology. The goal now is to trade Rapsodo or Trackman for more old-school stuff like feel or navigating tendencies.
“The whole goal of introducing tech and information to our guys was not to overwhelm them but to make things easier so they can recover or re-adjust,” Marin said. “I think that happened for us. We have more veteran guys now.
“As they’re learning their stuff or identity, it’s getting more creative within at-bats and playing the game within the game a little bit better.”