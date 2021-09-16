Week one of the 2021 NFL season was everything I hoped it would be — close games, plenty of upsets, pure craziness and fantasy football performances coming out of nowhere.
We’ll start with the season opener as Tampa Bay hosted Dallas. It was an offensive explosion of sorts and a quarterback duel between Dak Prescott and Tom Brady. Dallas took the lead with a field goal with 1:24 left in the game, which you’ve figured out by now is plenty of time for Brady and company to make things happen. The 44-year-old QB — whose playing career is now old enough to legally drink — of course led the Bucs down the field and Ryan Succop hit a game-winning 36-yard field goal with two seconds on the clock.
Sunday’s contests had tight games and blowouts. Speaking of the latter, I don’t think anyone saw Green Bay getting torched 38-3 by the Saints and Jameis Winston’s five TDs and no interceptions (as a reminder, Famous Jameis had 30 INTs his final season in Tampa). Everyone and their mother also had Jacksonville winning head coach Urban Meyer’s debut against the hapless Houston Texans. So naturally what happened there was Houston went out and took the Jags behind the woodshed for a 37-21 victory. Will Houston not be as bad as predicted? Who knows, especially whenever Jacksonville themselves were predicted to be bad last season and they went out and won week 1 against the Colts. That team then proceeded to drop 15 straight games.
The Steelers eked out a win against the Buffalo Bills, a team many have predicted to challenge Kansas City in the AFC hierarchy. The Cardinals curb stomped the Titans 38-13 and the Chiefs pulled out a come-from-behind win over the Browns. Then on Monday night to cap off the week, the Raiders beat the Ravens 33-27 in overtime after Las Vegas did everything in its power to give the game away, only for Baltimore to essentially say, “No thanks, you fellas can win. We insist!”
Fantasy wise, we had Jared Goff be a garbage time hero in his new role in Detroit to be QB4. Wide receiver Christian Kirk had a nice game of 70 yards and two scores for a WR8 performance, but he had five receptions and five targets, so to me that’s not sustainable. Sterling Shepard on the other hand, might actually be, as he was WR10 on seven receptions for 113 yards and a score.
For running backs, where do I even begin here. Former head coach Mike Shanahan was notoriously insane when it came to RB predictability, and he’s passed that trait — much to the dismay of fantasy football players — to his son, Kyle, head coach of the 49ers. The big talk in training camp was that of third round rookie Trey Sermon joining Raheem Mostert and making a two-headed monster in the backfield. But Sermon was a healthy scratch and Mostert — who has been about as reliable as a gas tank would be in the middle of a forest fire — got hurt yet again on his second carry of the game and is out for the year. That left another rookie in sixth round pick Eli Mitchell to run wild on the hapless Lions to finish at RB8 for the week, as Mitchell was far and away this week’s most coveted pickup in the fantasy world.
With the Texans having what seemed like 10 RBs heading into the year, literally no one was making the case that Mark Ingram would be the guy there, especially with David Johnson on the team and Philip Lindsay and Rex Burkhead signing in the offseason. Ingram was even a healthy scratch last year at times in Baltimore. But the Texans dusted off the former Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama and let the 31-year-old be the workhorse, racking up 26 carries on the day resulting in 85 yards and a score. I don’t think this is sustainable either but it highlights just how frustrating fantasy football can be at times.
Anyways, for the rest of the year and for those not familiar with my format, I’ll now give you five “studs” and five “duds” for the week — one QB, two WRs, one RB and one TE for each. Studs will be folks who aren’t owned in many leagues, while duds will be higher-profile players who I think will just underperform. Take these picks with a grain of salt as I’ve already ruined Ryan Fitzpatrick’s season after predicting he’d be a top 12 QB for the year last week — only to see him injure his hip and be out for 6-8 weeks now. A reminder on my scoring system: a “stud” is someone that isn’t started in most leagues and gets the following points in a half-point, PPR league: QB — 18 points; RB — 10; WR — 10; TE — 8. A “dud” would be anything below this total by people that are starting in most fantasy leagues. So without further adieu, here are this week’s selections.
Studs
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings. The Cardinals’ defense was quite good last week, but I think they and the Vikings will have a shootout on their hands this week, hence the need for Cousins to perform at a high level. You’re probably not starting him this early in the year, but if you missed out on a good QB and are streaming week-to-week, he might be your guy.
Sammy Watkins, WR, Baltimore Ravens. Watkins hasn’t lived up to expectations since coming into the league as a fifth round pick years ago from Clemson, but he’s been serviceable and made a nice journeyman-like career out of it. I think the Ravens will need him to have another big game against a Chiefs team this week that can score at will.
Anthony Schwartz, WR, Cleveland Browns. The rookie third round pick out of Auburn had three catches for 69 yards in his debut. I think with Odell Beckham Jr. already announced as out, Schwartz could be more prominently featured in the game plan and pick up a score or two against the Texans this week.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts. Even with highly touted RB Jonathan Taylor in the Colts backfield, Hines has carved out a role for himself that’s now FLEX worthy. Last week he scored 10 fantasy points that included six catches for 48 yards. I think he’ll see similar usage against the Rams and is playable if you’re down on your RB depth.
Juwan Johnson, TE, New Orleans Saints. Johnson has the distinction on some fantasy sites as also being listed as a wide receiver. Last week he caught two touchdown, but just three catches for 21 yards overall. The TD percentage isn’t sustainable, but I think Winston continually looks his way, especially in the red zone.
Duds
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans. Last week the Titans got trounced and Tannehill struggled, getting only 13 fantasy points. They’ll try to right the ship against Seattle this week, but the Seahawks also looked quite impressive on both sides of the ball against the Colts. I’ll say Tannehill makes it two bad weeks in a row because of this.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears. As a Penn State alum and Nittany Lions fan, I absolutely love Robinson. But the guy has Andy Dalton throwing him the ball. Until he gets out of purgatory there and Justin Fields takes the reins, don’t look for Robinson to win you many fantasy games.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk was poised for a huge year after being one of the best rookie wideouts last season. But you and I had just as many targets, let alone receptions, than Aiyuk, with Shanahan saying he needs to get better and he’s also been injured during camp. If you took him in fantasy — like I did — you might be better served elsewhere until he actually starts playing.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys. It currently seems like coach Mike McCarthy either forgets about the run altogether or he’d rather have Dak Prescott throw it 80 times a game. Last week, Zeke got 33 yards on 11 carries. He’s been on the decline for a couple years now and I don’t expect a big game from him against the Chargers this week.
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers. Ol’ Bob here got two receptions for eight yards last week. Granted, Aaron Rodgers was dreadful, but still. I don’t buy the Tonyan hype that many in the fantasy world had this offseason.