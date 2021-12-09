Did you guys happen to watch that “beautifully ugly” Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills?
It was a game that saw sustained winds of 25-30 miles per hour and gusts over 50 mph. It was NOT a fun time for kickers, punters and quarterbacks trying to do their jobs.
Because of this, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick decided to flex his coaching mastery on us all and threw the ball a total of three times the entire game.
That’s correct — three times. Our local high school run dominant offenses throw it more than three times a game. But on Monday night, QB Mac Jones was 2-of-3 for 19 yards as New England beat Buffalo 14-10.
It was the fewest pass attempts by any team since the Bills only threw twice in a game in 1974. So it’s been a while since this has happened.
I was hoping to see something like a 70-yard field goal attempt but that didn’t come to fruition, but we did see some punts bombed and others only go like 30 yards or so that were into the wind. However, I did not think at all that we’d see just three pass attempts for the entire game. But the more I thought about it, the more I thought it was such a brilliant idea by Belichick.
Love him or hate him, you’ve got to respect the guy for what Belichick has done throughout his career. Although the Bills have been good on paper for its defense this year, those that have watched games — and especially those that, you know, are actual coaches — could see they weren’t the best when it came to stopping the run. And who better to exploit that than Belichick?
It’s almost like Bill warned us this was about to happen. He did a pregame interview wearing a Navy mask — a team historically famous for its triple option — and then they went out there and ran the ball 46 times and passed three times.
Those 46 rushes went for 222 yards — a 4.8 yards per carry average. They literally dared Buffalo to stop them and they couldn’t do anything about it. While on the opposite spectrum, it reminded me of what Belichick did to the Steelers in 2002.
On that Sept. 9, 2002 evening, Tom Brady, who was 25 at the time but actually looked older in 2002 than what he does in 2021, exploited a weak Pittsburgh secondary and at one point, threw it on 25 consecutive plays. Up until that point in the season, the Steelers were phenomenal against the run. But Belichick showed off there and proved that sometimes, you really don’t need to be two-dimensional on offense to get the job done. All you really have to do is exploit weaknesses — such as what they did in Buffalo Monday night — and you can pick up the win.
Was that a game I’d like to see all the time? Absolutely not. But I enjoy those anomalies once in a while, especially when it’s a snow game or crazy weather is involved.
We have made it two weeks in a row with a winning record for the studs/duds picks. Last week I went 7-3 to get to an overall record of 58-62. We’re peaking at the right time of the year, folks. On to this week’s picks ...
Studs
Taysom Hill, QB, New Orleans Saints. I’m putting Hill here for the second week in a row. Last week, the guy had four interceptions against Dallas but STILL wound up with 20 fantasy points because of his 101 yards rushing. This week is a great matchup against the Jets. He’s essentially Tim Tebow from 2011. He might not win you the game, but he’s putting up fantasy numbers because of his running rather than passing.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets. For all of the misses the Jets have had in the draft, such as drafting Christian Hackenberg in the second round in 2016 and never playing an NFL down, they hit a home run with this year’s second rounder in Moore. He’s been one of the top 10 wideouts in fantasy over the past five or six weeks even on a team that’s struggled on offense. He’s likely a must start not only this week but for the rest of the year.
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns. Landry’s last game two weeks ago saw him rack up 110 yards on six receptions as Cleveland’s top wideout option with Odell Beckham Jr. now with the Rams. It’s a divisional game against Baltimore on Sunday, so look for Landry to capitalize here once again as well.
Chuba Hubbard, RB, Carolina Panthers. I’m not thrilled in starting Hubbard in our work league this week, but he’s going to get plenty of work with Christian McCaffrey done for the season. It’s also a decent matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. So if you’re in desperate need of an RB, he might still yet be on your waiver wire/free agent pool.
Tyler Conklin, TE, Minnesota Vikings. With wideout Adam Thielen likely out with a high ankle sprain, Conklin should be one that benefits. Once Thielen left the game last week, Conklin hauled in seven receptions for 56 yards — serviceable numbers for fantasy TEs in 2021. Look for much of the same against the Steelers tonight.
Duds
Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals. Burrow’s sophomore campaign started out hot, but he’s cooled off of late. It’s been since Halloween night that Burrow had 20 or more fantasy points, with just three TDs and five INTs in the four games since. I think that continues this week against a hungry 49ers team that is coming off an upset defeat to Seattle.
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks. Speaking of Halloween night, Metcalf hasn’t gotten double-digit fantasy points since that date, either. The Seahawks play a Houston team that just got shut out. So while the matchup is decent, I think Seattle might try and establish the run for the first time all season, leaving Metcalf as an under-performer once again.
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens. “Hollywood” Brown’s numbers have fallen of late, primarily of what I’ll say is because of QB Lamar Jackson’s being inaccurate. Don’t be surprised if it’s much of the same with Brown struggling for relevant fantasy numbers this week, as I also think they’ll try to get fellow wideout Rashod Bateman involved more after he put up a goose egg against the Steelers last week.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys. In the past seven games, Zeke has just 313 yards rushing on 88 carries — a measly 3.6 YPC. Albeit a bit banged up, he hasn’t even looked like the best RB on his team of late, with Tony Pollard showing burst that Elliott doesn’t seem to have. A game with rival Washington doesn’t help his chances of getting back on track this week.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. There is just not enough footballs to go around in the Rams offense these days. In 12 games, he has 44 receptions for just 395 yards. I have him in three leagues and I’ve paid dearly for this preseason pick. Don’t bank on him against Arizona this week, either.