It’s that time of year again for turkey legs and tryptophan as we will attempt to watch three NFL games as we come out of our Thanksgiving Day food comas.
We’ve got two of the three games with playoff implications while the opening game is, welp, it’s a professional football game.
The Detroit Lions’ annual Thanksgiving Day game has them at 0-9-1 hosting the 3-7 Chicago Bears at 12:30 p.m.
I sure love me some football, but I do not hate the fact that I’ll be shoveling in turkey and gravy and stuffing at kickoff. Who knows, maybe that food coma will allow me to miss the first half altogether.
I’ll be rooting for “Motor City” Dan Campbell and his Lions to get its first win, but that will rely heavily on whether or not they’ll have Jared Goff at quarterback. Last week against Cleveland, Tim Boyle got the start and went 15-of-23 for a whopping 77 yards and two interceptions. For those scoring at home, Boyle had -1 fantasy points in standard leagues — meaning you could’ve started any retired NFL player since its inception in 1920 and received more fantasy points. That’s not good.
The Bears, meanwhile, were on the brink of beating a Lamar Jackson-less Baltimore Ravens team on Sunday as they went up 13-9 with 1:41 left on a 49-yard Marquise Goodwin TD thrown by veteran Andy Dalton — in for rookie Justin Fields due to injury.
Then the Ravens had its backup QB Tyler Huntley lead the offense down after he found Sammy Watkins for 29 yards on a 3rd-and-12 on busted coverage that got the Ravens at the Bears’ 3-yard line. Devonta Freeman punched it in one play later and the Ravens eked out yet another game to go to 7-3.
If Fields and Goff start at QB, I think the game won’t be as bad as I made it out to be at the beginning of this column. Regardless, it’s still professional football on a holiday and I’m a big fan of that.
The second game has that other Thanksgiving Day mainstay in Dallas (7-3) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5). I think that game has the potential to be a good one. Dallas has struggled of late against fellow AFC West teams in Denver and Kansas City. Las Vegas has dropped three straight after starting out 5-2 on the year, so something has to give here between the two teams on a slide. I personally think Dallas will get the W but they’ve also faltered a good bit in recent Thanksgiving Day games.
The nightcap is the one I’m looking forward to the most sees the 6-4 Buffalo Bills take on the 5-5 New Orleans Saints. I thought Buffalo was a legit Super Bowl contender prior to the year and they had glimpses of it early on. But wow, that offensive line might be just as “good” as Pittsburgh’s at the moment. Then the Saints are struggling with Jameis Winston out for the year and its stud RB Alvin Kamara currently sidelined. Trevor Siemian filled in well for Winston at first but had an abysmal game last week. So do they go with Siemian again or gadget-play QB Taysom Hill under center? Hill’s battled a foot injury so I feel the Saints may stick with Siemian this week, given the short week obviously.
Guys, we did it. We finally did it — we broke the 5-5 streak and went ... 4-6. I think 2021 is a lost cause here at this point with a 45-55 record on the year. But we shall continue on and go down with the ship.
Studs
Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers. I’m not sold on Newton’s return to Carolina. There’s a reason New England cut him prior to the start of this season. But it is a feel good story and I hope he does well. That being said, I think he has a great matchup against the Dolphins and feel he will get a rushing score or two as a great bye week filler.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. After starting out the season as a complete fantasy bust, Aiyuk has resurfaced in his sophomore campaign. Last week he had seven receptions for 84 yards and a score while fellow wideout Deebo Samuel was used in the backfield. The Niners take on a Minnesota team this week that won a 34-31 shootout against Green Bay on Sunday so I feel it’s a great matchup.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens. Bateman was in line for a big day Sunday for a couple of hours after Marquise Brown was ruled out in the morning. Then came the news Jackson would be out and that sent Bateman to a mediocre day with Huntley under center. Against the Browns this week on Sunday Night Football, expect Bateman to have himself a night as a viable WR2 for your team.
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos. Will this be the week Denver finally starts giving its rookie RB some serious run? I’m not sure, but even if it isn’t, I think both he and Melvin Gordon can have good days against a Chargers team that’s given up the fourth most points to fantasy RBs on the season.
Dawson Knox, TE, Buffalo Bills. Knox was a top fantasy TE prior to missing a few weeks with a hand injury. Last week he picked up 80 yards on six receptions for 11 points in half point PPR leagues. That’s more than serviceable and I think he has a double-digit output against the Saints this week as well.
Duds
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks. I’ve got Wilson here for the second week in a row as he just hasn’t been the same coming back from his injury — racking up 13 points combined the past two weeks. It’s a good matchup against Washington but the Seattle offense can’t run the ball, either. Look for Washington to key in on stopping Wilson and in turn, giving him yet another mediocre day.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans. After starting out the year on fire with three straight double-digit games, he’s had just two in the seven games since. Last week he had just 18 yards on two receptions in Houston’s upset win over Tennessee. Don’t expect that to get better against the Jets this week.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts. While Pittman has been the clear WR1 for the Colts as they’ve won five out of the last six, RB Jonathan Taylor has scorched the earth of late, including last week’s 207 scrimmage yards on five touchdowns. Against Tampa Bay this week, I think they’ll ride Taylor once again and thus relegating Pittman’s value just a bit.
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants. Although he’s battled injury, Barkley has averaged just 3.6 yards per carry when active this year. I feel division rival Philadelphia will make the Giants beat them through the air rather than on the ground, thus making it a tough day for Saquon on Sunday.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons’ offense is currently in shambles, as its most recent defeat was a 25-0 loss to the New England Patriots. While the matchup this week against Jacksonville isn’t a terrible one, I still think Pitts could wind up having his fifth game in a row in single-digit fantasy scoring.