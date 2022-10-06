We are just four weeks into the NFL season and already my “bold” picks of 2022 column from a month ago is on life support with just one prediction guaranteed of coming true — that being Trey Lance won’t be a top 12 fantasy QB and that’s due to him being out for the season. But another was that I felt Mitch Trubisky would be a serviceable replacement of Ben Roethlisberger for the Pittsburgh Steelers and finish top 15 in fantasy football.
The logic here was that I felt head coach Mike Tomlin would stick with the guy that they gave a two-year, $14.285 million contract to in the offseason. And I truly believe they gave the former No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft that deal thinking there was no way either Kenny Pickett or someone else like Malik Willis would be on the board at quarterback when the Steelers drafted at No. 20. But low and behold, not a single QB was taken in the draft prior to Pittsburgh’s pick and the Steelers selected the Pitt Panther.
So to say I was shocked that coming out of the locker room at the half of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets — again, the fourth game of the year — Pickett ran out onto the field and replaced Trubisky. I honestly thought Tomlin would go down with the ship in keeping Trubisky as the starter for the season. But here we are.
And I must say, Pickett was 11-of-14 out there and throwing downfield and standing in the pocket while taking shots. Those back shoulder throws to George Pickens? The epitome of a chef’s kiss — give me those every game for the next dozen years. He did throw three interceptions (which I’ve joked that statistically every ball Kenny threw on Sunday was indeed caught) but you’re going to have that with a young QB — and especially one that took zero first team reps during the week to prepare.
If you’re a Steelers fan disappointed by the 1-3 start, boy, do I have some news for you. My disappointed friends, this is what you call a “rebuild.” And this 2022 season will now be one where Pickett will take both his proverbial and actual lumps on Sundays. I remain optimistic of him being the guy of the future, but time will tell. But for now, I can’t possibly get upset at losses knowing the future of the franchise is just gaining invaluable experience.
Last week I went 4-6 and had a couple big misses — Trevor Lawrence was not at all a stud and scored four fantasy points while TJ Hockenson did his best Lee Corso impression of “Not so fast ...” and decided to get 179 yards on eight receptions and two scores as I chose him as a dud.
That adds up to 35 fantasy points in half-point PPR leagues, a number that will be tough for any TE to eclipse for the rest of the season. You win some, you lose some. I’m now at an even 15-15 heading into this week ...
Studs
Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions. Did y’all have the former No. 1 pick as QB5 after four weeks of the season? No? Didn’t think so. Two of the four games have been four TD performances.
He’s also shown even with wideouts Amon-Ra St. Brown and DJ Chark out, Goff can still get it done. He’s a top streaming option this week against a reeling New England team.
George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. It took two quarters of Kenny Pickett in the game to give the rookie from Georgia his first 100-yard receiving game.
And I already mentioned those back shoulder throws — look for that against the Bills on Sunday in a game that could also have some garbage time points from the Steelers.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers. It’s an all-rookie WR studs class this week as Doubs has made it two weeks in a row with a touchdown. After Davante Adams got traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, someone had to pick up production. While they also drafted Christian Watson in the second round, the fourth rounder Doubs has been the guy that’s adapted quicker to the pro game thus far, making him a viable WR3 this week against the Giants in London.
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, San Francisco 49ers. Since starter Elijah Mitchell went on injured reserve in week 1, Wilson has averaged 10.9 fantasy points each week. Last week was saw him get 74 yards and a score on 18 carries, so the touches are also there. Start him if you’ve got him against a hapless Carolina Panthers team this week.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns. Another player enjoying a career renaissance thus far in 2022 is the teams former 1st round pick in 2017. He’s racked up 14 receptions for 162 yards over the past two weeks as that will give you close to TE1 numbers these days. And for folks that are struggling with Darren Waller and Kyle Pitts, if you feel like gambling, maybe this could be your guy this week.
Duds
Matthew Stafford, QB, Los Angeles Rams. Stafford got his Super Bowl victory in his first year with the Rams last season. But this year they sit at 2-2 and fantasy-wise, he’s scored nine or fewer points in three of four games. Teams have figured out he’s throwing the ball to Cooper Kupp approximately 317 times per game and it’s making life hard for him. I don’t think he breaks out of the slump against a surging Dallas defense.
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders. “Scary Terry” has been about as scary as a newborn Golden Retriever on the field this year, with a lot of that (ok, I’ll say all of that) due to the Carson Wentz Experience. Last week he got shut down for just 15 yards. This week who knows. He could put up another 15 yards or Wentz could get it together and he scores three TDs or something — I’ll take the former against Tennessee this week.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Kansas City Chiefs. Through four games with his new team, JuJu hasn’t been setting the world on fire, with an 89-yard, five catch performance against the Colts in week 3 being the benchmark thus far. I think he’s still kept under double-digit fantasy numbers this week against division rival Las Vegas.
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys. I feel that Elliott is now in that 2017 Le’Veon Bell stage of his career where the tread on the tires are down to the cords. A steady decline over the past handful of season has the former Ohio St. Buckeye averaging just 3.8 yards per carry on the year as honestly, Tony Pollard has been much more effective when given the opportunity.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons. We’re getting to the point where a welfare check might be needed on last year’s No. 4 overall pick draft. Three of the four games this season has Pitts with a combined 6.5 points. Granted the only good game he had was when I made him a dud the first time (87 yards on five receptions), so maybe I’ll be wrong once again here as they play Tampa Bay this week.
