Fantasy football can be hilariously unpredictable. There are so many ways you can win or lose a game, I’ve lost track over the years as to how you can do so. They can come down to the wire in games that actually mean something in real life or they can be decided upon on a “meaningless” play.
In the league that I run, we had a matchup this week that was decided by one kneel down. Our league is a half-point points per reception league that has standard settings for the offense (so that’s one point per 10 yards rushing, 10 yards receiving and 25 yards passing).
Heading into the Sunday Night Football game, one guy — who we’ll call “Coty” for the purpose of this article — was leading with 104.5 points and had kicker Mason Crosby while the other, “Danny”, had Josh Allen and had 93 points.
Down to the final few minutes of the Packers/Bills game, Danny — albeit on an “off-night” for fantasy purposes for Allen — had taken the lead with 110 points, leading by a measly half-point. However, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had gotten the ball back and were driving down the field, trailing 27-17.
Stalled out on fourth down at the Buffalo 37 yards line, Crosby lined up for a 55-yard field goal with just 38 seconds left in the game to cut the deficit to seven, also needing an onside kick to complete the miracle comeback. But Crosby’s kick went wide left and was short and it appeared that Danny would hold on to the half-point, 111-109.5 victory, right?
Wrong.
Buffalo got the ball back and they went in victory formation. This is where the aforementioned hilarity ensues. Allen had five rushing attempts for 50 yards on the night. But unlike high school and college football where a quarterback kneel will count as a “team” rush, stats for the NFL will give the kneel down to the quarterback. And since Allen was out there, his kneel down to end the game knocked his stats down from 50 rushing yards to 49 yards, dropping Allen one fantasy point and giving Coty a 109.5-109 win.
Even with the “meaningless” play at the end of the game, fantasy football can be won or lost on every single play.
Sometimes it goes in your favor and other times it doesn’t.
I’m still above .500 for the year after going 5-5 last week. That puts my overall record at 36-34 on the season as we go into Week 9 of the NFL season.
Studs
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears. In real life, the former Ohio State product hasn’t done all that well. But for fantasy football purposes, he’s put up back-to-back 23+ point weeks.
That’ll potentially give you a fantasy win during the week and against Miami this week, I think he probably will be the most streamed QB option of the week for those with QBs on byes.
Romeo Doubs, WR, Green Bay Packers. One of the few highlights from Sunday’s game against the Bills happened to be the rookie’s acrobatic TD catch. Something like that will impress a guy like Aaron Rodgers to the point where I feel Doubs is going to be more of a focal point in the offense not only this week against Detroit but going forward for the rest of the season.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots. In the last four weeks, Meyers has been WR13 in fantasy, ahead of early round draft picks such as Davante Adams, DK Metcalf and Deebo Samuel. Last week saw him get nine receptions for 60 yards and a score and I feel he’ll continue that trend this week against the Colts.
D’Onta Foreman, RB, Carolina Panthers. Since the Christian McCaffrey trade to the 49ers, Foreman has back-to-back weeks of 118 rushing yards, with last week’s also boasting three TDs and a two-point conversion run. With fellow RB Chuba Hubbard battling an ankle injury, look for Foreman to get the green light once again as he should be able to put up solid numbers against a Bengals team that just lost to Cleveland last week.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. I’m putting Engram here for the second straight week. Last week he racked up four receptions for 55 yards and a score. Why not repeat that against the Las Vegas Raiders this week?
Duds
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens. Jackson broke a streak of four sub-par fantasy performances last week in a win over Tampa Bay. But the Ravens will now take on a New Orleans Saints team that just pitched a shutout over the Las Vegas Raiders, 24-0. The Saints’ defense was hyped up a bit in the offseason and hasn’t met its potential until last week, so it could once again be a tough day for the Louisville product.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans. Cooks has just 139 yards on 12 receptions combined for his past three games as the Texans have been a run-first team with rookie RB Dameon Pierce leading the way. That’s plummeted Cooks’ value as he’s only scored double-digit fantasy points just twice this season. And against a Philly team on Thursday Night Football, I expect it to remain at two.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions. After coming out of the gates scorching the Earth this year, St. Brown has cooled off due to nagging injuries.
Last week finally saw a nice game of seven receptions for 69 yards, but this week the one-win Lions take on a Packers team that’s pretty solid against the pass.
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears. Once one of the handful of bell cow RBs left in the professional football world, Montgomery is now in a time share situation with fellow RB Khalil Herbert — and he’s being outplayed by the sixth round pick out of Virginia Tech from 2021. That alone makes Montgomery a volatile play in fantasy where he’s become just a touchdown dependent running back.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. It’s actually a very good matchup for Higbee against Tampa Bay this week. But in his last two games, he has a combined 22 yards on three receptions. That won’t get the job done for you — especially with the Rams’ offense somewhat in shambles with everyone not named Cooper Kupp.