Four weeks into the NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers sat at 1-3. Honestly, that’s about what I expected from an aging quarterback and an offensive line that has been Swiss cheese a majority of the time over the past two years.
As a Steelers fan, at that point I was just ready for them to tank and get better draft picks for 2021. But then they started doing what they’ve always done for the past 15 years under Mike Tomlin — win.
They’ve not been the prettiest of wins, that’s for sure. But they all go into the stat book as the same. That four game win streak started on Oct. 10 against the Denver Broncos, in which they let Denver in the game late to make Steeler fans sweat it out.
Then we had the Seattle game on Sunday Night Football that saw them to go overtime with Geno Smith as the Seahawks QB. Again, that game wasn’t pretty, but TJ Watt forced a fumble on Smith and Chris Boswell kicked a 37-yard field goal to win.
After eking out those two victories to get to .500, they had what I thought was the most impressive victory of the streak in a 15-10 win against Cleveland on Halloween Day. That one wasn’t pretty either but the defense held Cleveland’s run game in check along with Baker Mayfield to get to 4-3.
Then we had the Monday Night game against Chicago. But as us diehard Steelers fans know, things can never be easy. Pittsburgh then blew a 20-6 in the fourth quarter after Chicago traded touchdowns against Chris Boswell field goals.
Which I might add here, Boswell has been an absolute revelation since Pittsburgh signed him. One week after he takes a hit on a horrible fake field goal attempt in where he didn’t look like he even knew he resided in the Milky Way galaxy, he hits a 54-yarder, a 52-yarder, gets a fumble recovery and nails a game winning 40-yarder — all in the fourth quarter.
This week the Steelers have the winless Lions at home, which of course is a type of game Pittsburgh historically struggles with. So I won’t mark this up as a win, and last week’s outcomes proved once again that any team can win against anyone on any given Sunday. BUT if they do, they get to 6-3.
This is where a hopeful Steelers fan now turns into a realistic Steelers fan. For their remaining eight games after Detroit, all of their opponents are currently over .500 with the exception of the 3-5 Minnesota Vikings.
You’ve got the Ravens twice, Cleveland and Cincinnati once, then the Titans, Chargers and Chiefs.
I still think a year of 9-8 would be exceptional but time will tell here. I’m just glad they’re competing in what is likely Ben Roethlisberger’s last hurrah.
We cannot have nice things once again here, as I went 5-5 last week for the second consecutive week.
At this point, I might be the Jeff Fisher of fantasy football predictions. That puts me at 36-45 on the season. Let’s see how I can get to 5-5 (or worse) this week ...
Studs
Carson Wentz, QB, Indianapolis Colts. Guys, I don’t know if you’ve noticed or not — and likely all you know is the horrendous INT he threw against the Titans a couple of weeks ago — but Wentz has 17 TDs and just three INTs this year. He might not be at the MVP level he was before tearing his ACL in Philly in 2017, but he’s been more than serviceable in both real life and fantasy. That continues this week against a Jacksonville team that just upset Buffalo, as I’ll predict the Jags come back down to earth and Wentz torches them as a viable QB streaming option.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens. I’ve got the rookie here for the second week in a row — a double or nothing pick, if you will. The Ravens get a great matchup against the Dolphins this week and while they haven’t been able to establish the run well with their fossilized RB core of Devonta Freeman, Le’Veon Bell and Latavius Murray, I think Lamar Jackson will get both Bateman and Marquise Brown involved a bit more against the Dolphins tonight.
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers. He and Bears WR Allen Robinson are the two front runners for “Biggest WR Bust of 2021” but Aiyuk resurfaced in the fantasy world last week with 89 yards on six catches and a touchdown. It’s not a great matchup against the Rams on Monday Night Football but I think for the Niners to keep up with the Rams, they’ve got to score points and in turn, Aiyuk can benefit since he’ll be the third option the Rams focus on behind Deebo Samuel and George Kittle.
AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has been giving Dillon more work each week recently, cutting into starting RB Aaron Jones’ production. Last week, albeit with Jordan Love at QB, Dillion also hauled in four receptions for 44 yards — something Jones has typically dominated at. Against a Seattle team that lets up rushing yards, I think Jones could find the end zone as a decent FLEX play with or without Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. Another thing out of the Bears game that I thoroughly enjoyed was the rookie Penn Stater balling out for two touchdowns. The kid is a beast and at a fantasy position that doesn’t have many at the moment, he should be an every week starter now both in fantasy and the real world (sorry, Eric Ebron).
Duds
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs. I don’t what’s going on with Mahomes at the moment. He’s not looked quite himself all year and has only 31 total fantasy points in the past three games combined. You’re obviously starting him, but don’t be shocked if the slide continues against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. After starting out the year hotter than the sun, Moore has cooled off with horrendous QB play from Sam Darnold. Darnold, however, could be out for a few weeks, leaving XFL standout PJ Walker at QB. I like Walker as a serviceable backup, but it’s a bad matchup for he and Moore against a stout Arizona team.
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos. Sutton has been the forgotten man in the Denver offense these past few weeks with the return of Jerry Jeudy and Tim Patrick doing Tim Patrick-like things in flying under the radar and putting up double-digit fantasy points. Sutton had one catch for six yards last week. That type of production will give you fantasy losses — very bad losses at that.
D’Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions. Swift has been a serviceable fantasy RB this season due to the pass game, as he hasn’t rushed for over 51 yards in a game all year. I do think that catches up to him this week against Pittsburgh and he may not put up the RB2 numbers you drafted him for.
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles. Philly is facing a Denver team that beat Dallas 30-16 last week and had absolutely decimated the Cowboys by 30-0 before Dak Prescott and the boys got a couple garbage time TDs. That Denver D is real right now even after trading Von Miller to the Rams. I feel the Broncos will make it a point to shut both he and WR DeVonta Smith down.