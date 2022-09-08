It’s been since Feb. 13 that we’ve seen a professional football game that meant something — that being Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. But tonight, the hiatus from the National Football League is over (sure we had three preseason games but do you really count that as meaningful football?). Tonight we get the Buffalo Bills opening up against the World Champion Rams.
This game is on NBC, so for those of you disappointed that Thursday night games have gone to Amazon Prime Video and don’t have that streaming option, this will be one of two currently scheduled Thursday night games (the other being on Thanksgiving night) that you’ll get to watch.
Opening week is literally my favorite week of the season. It’s full of renewed optimism for teams that have struggled of late and a chance to showcase those contenders on paper to show what they’re really made of.
The same can be said for fantasy football — week 1 will be a slew of surprises that you or I or any other nationally known fantasy sports guru won’t see coming. It’s that chaos that I’ll enjoy seeing unfold as I throw on NFL RedZone at 1 p.m. on Sunday and seeing what unfolds.
Each year I do some bold predictions and don’t even bother to guess any “studs” and “duds” for week 1. It’s just not all that realistic to even attempt that, given all of the unknowns. But instead, I’ll take a longshot at making some crazy season-long predictions that hopefully will turn out decent but in reality will likely be me swinging away and striking out.
Last year’s bold predictions didn’t turn out too well as it’s the second year in a row that I went 1-5. The one I hit on? That was Diontae Johnson being a top 10 wideout. He ended up WR9 thanks in part to Big Ben’s final campaign being a year of short throws to him where it felt like he’d have 11 catches for 72 yards and a score each week.
The others I missed? Oh boy. I said Ryan Fitzpatrick would be a top 12 QB. He was precisely 3-of-6 for 50 yards in the first game of the year, got a hip subluxation in the second quarter, was done for the year and then retired in the offseason. This will likely be my biggest miss of all time and I personally apologize to FitzMagic for cursing his 2021 campaign and ending his career. You did not deserve this, sir.
I said David Montgomery would be a top 5 RB — he was RB20 (albeit missing four games didn’t help but still wouldn’t have reached top 5). I predicted Damien Harris would rush for 1,300+ yards. He was 371 yards short of that, although his 929 yards and 15 TDs made him RB12 overall.
My final miss was that I said Josh Allen would fall outside the top 10 for QBs. And, you guessed it, he was indeed QB1 in fantasy football. Because of course he was.
Here’s to hoping things go a little better with the “bold” picks of 2022 ...
Mitch Trubisky finishes as a top 15 fantasy QB. I know the “yinzers” and Pitt faithful have been clamoring for Kenny Pickett to be the man under center. But hear me out. If — and I stress IF — Trubisky does well with his arm, he’s going to also pick up tons of yards for fantasy purposes via the ground as well. Well, I guess to be successful, he’s going to have to be with that well below-average offensive line the Steelers have.
Rashaad Penny finishes at a top 5 RB. I have been on the Rashaad Penny Bandwagon ever since he was drafted in the first round in 2018. Since then, he had taken a back seat to Chris Carson, who was forced to retire due to a neck injury over the offseason. Once he started for Carson late last year, he was the best RB in fantasy football and arguably real football, rushing for 676 yards in the final five games and averaging an absurd 6.3 yards per carry over the season. The big question will be if he can stay healthy and to see if rookie Kenneth Walker III cuts into his time.
Kadarius Toney ranks as a top 12 WR. There were flashes of greatness in his rookie campaign last season — and I stress flashes because he was injured for most of the season. In weeks 4 and 5, he put up 278 yards on 16 receptions. Parlay that into a full season and you have yourself a WR1 for your team. I think he’ll be a later round steal for folks that got him.
Trey Lance won’t be a top 12 fantasy QB. It’s been a wild offseason for the Niners for the QB position, first anointing Lance as the started and basically saying goodbye to Jimmy Garoppolo, only to bring back Jimmy G on a restructured deal as insurance to Lance. For San Francisco, it’s a sound football move to do so. However, I think if Lance struggles — he only had 17 starts as a college QB at North Dakota St. after all — they could even go back to Garoppolo. Everyone has been saying Lance will be the next big thing but I’m just not sure it happens in his first full year under center.
Aaron Jones doesn’t finish as a top 20 RB. I’ve been off the Jones bandwagon for a bit now, thanks in part to teammate and fellow RB AJ Dillon getting plenty of work. In fact, head coach Matt LaFleur said during the offseason the running backs are “1A and 1A.” So if you drafted him in the first round of your fantasy league, chances are you’re not going to get the workhorse production you wanted. That’s not to say they may not be valuable at some point, but I don’t think Jones will give you the consistency that an RB1 will give you each week.