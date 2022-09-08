It’s been since Feb. 13 that we’ve seen a professional football game that meant something — that being Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. But tonight, the hiatus from the National Football League is over (sure we had three preseason games but do you really count that as meaningful football?). Tonight we get the Buffalo Bills opening up against the World Champion Rams.

This game is on NBC, so for those of you disappointed that Thursday night games have gone to Amazon Prime Video and don’t have that streaming option, this will be one of two currently scheduled Thursday night games (the other being on Thanksgiving night) that you’ll get to watch.

