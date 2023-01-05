I was all geared up to watch the Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals this week. It was a prime matchup of recent AFC powers and on the fantasy football perspective, most of your title games were coming down to the wire in playing guys like Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs and Cincy’s Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase.
But that all changed in the first quarter.
As I’m sure you’ve all heard by now, with 6:12 left in the first quarter, Cincinnati wideout Tee Higgins caught a ball over the middle and was tackled by Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin — with Hamlin taking the brunt of the collision in the chest. Hamlin got back up and then fell to the ground. Once ESPN came back from commercial, you saw the Bills huddled around Hamlin as medical personnel worked around the former Pittsburgh Panther product and McKees Rocks native.
There’s been plenty of games that I’ve witnessed where there’s been gruesome injuries and folks will get taken off the field — Steeler linebacker Ryan Shazier immediately came to mind for me. But you knew this was different and my worst fears came to reality whenever you saw the tears and disbelief from both Bills and Bengals players. ESPN’s Joe Buck then told viewers that medical staff had been doing CPR on Hamlin — as he was indeed fighting for his life here in what we later found out was that he was going through cardiac arrest.
Life can unfortunately change in an instant, and it sure did just that on the football field Monday night. You attend and watch a football game for the experience of it. Two teams battling back and forth to see who can outwit and outperform the other. But never in a million years would you ever consider football to be a life or death situation. But that’s exactly where we were on Monday night.
I will say that I commend ESPN’s coverage of the incident from Buck, Troy Aikman and Lisa Salters on the sidelines back to the studio with Suzy Kolber, Booger McFarland, Adam Schefter and later with Scott Van Pelt and Ryan Clark on SportsCenter. Clark did a particularly great job of explaining an impossible and frightening situation, which I’m sure many of you saw highlighted on the internet in the last couple of days.
I also commend all of the trainers and medical personnel for how they handled the situation. And last but not least, the fans. Bengal and Bills fans came together for Hamlin as you could hear a pin drop in that stadium as they were concerned about his well-being. Then during the initial delay, Cincinnati showed itself of the highest class possible and did so afterwards, with both Cincy and Buffalo fans going to the hospital for a vigil in the pouring rain.
Sports are a beautiful thing and when adversity is faced, people from the sports world can band together in a way that I truly don’t think you can do anywhere else. A sports locker room is an absolute melting pot of culture and beliefs — from the far-left to the far-right, from country boys to inner city kids, from the religious to the non-believers. Yet all of these people are able to join together in times of need to help a fellow athlete out.
And just when you think there’s no hope left in society, you see something like people finding Hamlin’s GoFundMe page on his toy drive, with that total now nearing $6 million as of early Wednesday morning. If there’s anything positive to come out of this (minus his potential recovery, of course), it’s seeing the good come out of people in times of distress.
All I care about and quite frankly, what everyone should care about, is Hamlin’s health and well-being. As of the time that I write this, he’s still in critical condition and the NFL announced the game wouldn’t be resumed this week — and rightfully so. Once again, there are more important things than football. Playoff seeding implications do not matter. Fantasy football, of all things, really, really, REALLY doesn’t matter, even if it were the championship weekend. That’s the farthest thing from my mind at the moment and for the fantasy diehards, it should be for you as well.
After all, football is just a game. And what Hamlin and his family are currently going through right now, that’s what matters the most.
In recapping my picks for the year, I was flirting with the .500 mark for the entire season before a couple of 3-7 weeks dropped me down to a final record of 76-84 on the year. This week’s 3-7 record included Mike Evans as a dud, which I said he is “certainly not likely to help you win this weekend against the Panthers.” So naturally, Evans promptly had 10 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns — a total of 43 points in standard, half-point PPR leagues. Joke’s on me.