Suggested Scripture(s): Hebrews 10:25
We are sorry to inform you, but God will not be available during the summer beginning June 1. We have it from a reliable source that He feels he deserves some time off, so He has canceled all normal duties and presence at our churches for the summer. He has, however, agreed to send the sun and rain occasionally, when He happens to be in town to check on the house, wash clothes, or to prepare for other summer ventures.
In so far as providing daily help, grace, and answering prayers, however, please don’t count on Him through August. God has expressed the opinion that we need to find someone else to take His place until Fall.
Yes, we reminded him of his promises, ‘Lo, I am with you always…,’ but He said He just didn’t realize that it would mean going thousands of years at a time without a break. God expresses His sincere regrets and hopes that it will not cause too much inconvenience. God may be contacted anytime after September 1 at which time He hopes to be ‘back in the routine.’ Please defer any needs or requests until then.
Thank goodness the above is not true! For regardless of the season or time of year, God is always there for us. But, are we always there for Him? With graduations and school ending and thoughts of vacation, summer projects, adjusted child care concerns, and the possible need for some “time off” – especially when the heat sets in – how much does God and our worship life remain a priority? Twentieth Century theologian Dietrich Bonhoeffer cautioned in one of his writings, “If you scorn the fellowship of the brethren, you reject the call of Jesus Christ.”
The difference that the good news of salvation in Jesus Christ makes in our own lives will always be demonstrated by the priority we give to worship, fellowship, prayer, and service – regardless of a particular season or time of year. So this summer, let us not take a vacation from God. How will Christ be present in our lives this summer, both on Sundays and during the rest of the week in response to Jesus’ words, ‘Lo, I am with you always…’?
Going to church in the summer – be it here in Clearfield or as a guest in a church out of town – it’s Cool!