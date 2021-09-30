Last week I touched on one of the all-time greats in Tom Brady. This week, I’ll talk about another GOAT at his position, albeit one you won’t normally worry about in both the real and fantasy world.
Justin Tucker should be in the Hall of Fame today. I don’t care if he’s still playing. The folks in Canton should make an exception. The dude might also actually be a robot — coming up clutch one game after another. I think in the years of watching him help destroy my Steelers, I can remember him maybe missing one to two kicks in that span. Without researching it, I feel like one of those was in horrendous weather. But what he did on Sunday against the Lions only solidifies he should go straight into the HOF once his career is over with.
So after I was done going down with the sinking ship that is currently the Pittsburgh Steelers after its loss to Cincinnati, I flipped it over to the NFL RedZone — that oh so glorious channel for fantasy football nerds like myself that delivers non-stop action for seven straight hours.
The 1-1 Baltimore Ravens at one point held a 13-0 lead over the winless Detroit Lions. But after taking a 16-7 lead, the Lions would come back and take a 17-16 lead with 1:04 on the clock.
After Baltimore couldn’t get anything going for a quarter, I figured the Lions and new head coach Dan Campbell might get their first win of the year and a statement win at that against a solid team from the AFC North.
However, there are certain franchises in various sports where I always feel that Murphy’s Law — which essentially means anything that can go wrong will go wrong — applies to, and Detroit is one of those teams. So naturally of course the Ravens were able to drive down the field and convert a 4th-and-19 for 36 yards to Sammy Watkins to the Detroit 48-yard line.
I will say this though. After Lamar Jackson spiked it with seven seconds remaining, the play clock was DEFINITELY expired on the next play and the officials didn’t call it. Thus the potential field goal try would’ve and should’ve been from 71 yards and not 66, but alas, we can’t change this.
Back to the point, what did happen then was the Ravens trotted out the most accurate kicker in NFL history to try and get the win with a record-setting 66-yard field goal. The previous record was 64 yards set by Matt Prater in 2013 as he was playing for the Denver Broncos at the time and set the record at Mile High Stadium — as it’s known the ball flies farther there due to the altitude. A slew of others had tied for the record at 63 yards prior before Prater broke that tie.
When Tucker came out, the TV graphic said that Tucker had made 49 straight field goals in fourth quarter and overtime up to this point. That, my friends, is as close to automatic as it gets. But something had to give here. As soon as the kick went up, I thought, “Oh my goodness, this might make it.” Then it doinked off the bottom bar of the goal posts and hopped into the back of the net for the record and the win.
At first I was quite stunned and speechless about what just happened, as personally I was obviously rooting for the Lions to take down Pittsburgh’s divisional foe. But the more I collected my thoughts, I figured was there ever really a doubt that he wouldn’t make the kick? Here we had arguably the greatest of all time against a team that’s had no luck whatsoever over the past 20 years or so. What did you expect to happen here?
So congrats to Tucker on getting the record. There’s honestly not anyone else more deserving than him to have that and the records and statistics back that point up. See, we can give credit where credit is due — even if they’re your rivals.
Back to sinking ships, last week’s predictions were quite awful and I’m sure the magic 8-ball in the office here might’ve done better. My 2-8 record last week puts me at 6-14 on the season. Typically I’m happy if I’m around .500 so we’ve got some serious work to do this week.
Studs
Derek Carr, QB, Las Vegas Raiders. Carr has been written off from the fantasy world time and time again, only to be a serviceable asset seemingly at some point each season. This year he’s put up great numbers as the Raiders are undefeated three games in and he’s QB8 after likely not being drafted in most leagues. Look for him to continue his hot streak Monday night against the Chargers, as he’s scored 21 or more points in every game this year.
Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins. With QB Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, the Dolphins turned to Jacoby Brissett under center last week — who’s been serviceable in stints in New England and Indianapolis previously. The rookie Waddle found himself haul in 12 catches Sunday, albeit just for 58 yards. But if you’re in a PPR league, that’s still great. Fire him up if you’re able and if you’ve got an injury at your wideout spot.
Tim Patrick, WR, Denver Broncos. After being a decent fantasy option last year, especially late in the season, Patrick was about sixth on the WR depth chart to begin the year for the Broncos. But with injuries to Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, Patrick has scored double-digit fantasy points all season. Book him for another 10+ this week against the Ravens.
Cordarrelle Patterson, RB, Atlanta Falcons. Here’s a wild story for you. Once a promising wideout out of Tennessee selected by Minnesota with its first round draft pick in 2013, Patterson was essentially deemed a bust at WR and relegated to kick returns and gadget plays. After converting to RB a few years ago with New England, he’s been better each year at the position. This year, he’s been sharing touches with Mike Davis and is actually been the better receiver of the two. If you’re very weak at your RB positions, he’s definitely worth a look, especially against a Washington team this week.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys. Did y’all have Schultz as the number one TE from last week’s games? Better questions — have you ever even heard of the guy? In the three games so far this year, he’s produced in two of them, seeming overtaking Blake Jarwin in the TE hierarchy in Dallas. In a volatile fantasy world at TE, he’s worth a shot.
Duds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys are looking to make it three straight wins against a Carolina team this week that’s let up the fourth least amount of fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. You’re starting him if you’ve got him, but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t single-handedly win you a matchup this week.
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears. The Bears offense has been nothing short of a disaster at this point to begin the year. RB David Montgomery is the only real viable Bears player at the moment, as I wouldn’t trust Robinson to be your weekly WR1 until he has a big game or two.
Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets. Like Robinson, no one can be trusted from the Jets offense right now. I’ve got him in a couple leagues of mine because I didn’t think New York’s offense would be as big of a train wreck as advertised. But I was wrong — it’s even worse than advertised. Sorry, Corey.
Myles Gaskin, WR, Miami Dolphins. While people like Waddle and TE Mike Gesicki thrived in last week’s Miami offense that featured a lot of short passes, Gaskin hasn’t. Last week was his best game of the year, only picking up 65 yards on just 13 carries. He’s just not getting the opportunities needed at the moment to be a solid RB.
Kyle Pitts, TE, Atlanta Falcons. This year’s No. 4 overall pick was hyped up more than any TE in recent memory as a guy that could put up production with the likes of Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Darren Waller. But in three games thus far, a five catch, 73 yard week 2 performance has been his best. On paper it’s a decent matchup this week against Washington, but I’d like to see more targets and yards before I’d throw him in with the aforementioned TE trio as one of the league’s best fantasy options.