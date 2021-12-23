It was a chaotic week in both professional football and in fantasy football with players out and games being moved due to COVID-19. As a fan, that meant that you had NFL games to watch on Thursday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday to make up Week 15’s slate. We then had one day to regroup and now Week 16 kicks off tonight.
But let’s get back to the fantasy aspect of Week 15, shall we? Odds are if you had yourself a fantasy team that dominated all season and you rolled into your first week of playoffs, chances are you might’ve been upset.
Each position had surprises in the top 10 as far as point totals and lack of points. For QBs, who would’ve guessed that Baltimore backup Tyler Huntley would’ve been QB1 on the week with 35 points? In Yahoo! Sports fantasy leagues, he’s owned in a mere five percent of leagues. Also making the top 10? Cam Newton (QB5), Jared Goff (QB7) and rookies Justin Fields (QB9) and Mac Jones (QB10).
That also meant we had ones that underperformed fantasy-wise, including a 12 point effort by Kyler Murray, 10 points by Dak Prescott and just four fantasy points for the QB that entered No. 1 in fantasy on the year heading into last week’s games — Tom Brady.
At wide receiver, Buffalo backup Gabriel Davis was WR4, Detroit rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown (unfortunately the only stud I correctly predicted last week) and Atlanta WR Russel Gage were tied for WR7, and Packer Marquez Valdes-Scantling was WR10. Again, these are guys that if you started, you hit a home run and you likely upset a team with a star-studded matchup.
On the flip side, here’s a list of big name WRs (excluding ones that were already out) that scored six points or less: Mike Evans, Terry McLauren, Ja’Marr Chase, Amari Cooper, Mike Williams, Tee Higgins, Michael Pittman Jr. and Odell Beckham Jr.
At running back, everyone had Miami RB Duke Johnson as RB1 on the week, right? Duke here had FOUR total carries on the season prior to last week’s 107 yards and two scores on 22 carries, because of course. 49ers backup Jeff Wilson Jr. was RB3 and tied for RB4 was Buffalo’s Devin Singletary running behind arguably one of the worst O-lines in professional football.
Then we had Alvin Kamara score three points, Najee Harris and Cordarrelle Patterson score two, Joe Mixon get 5.5, and early season stud Darrell Henderson Jr. score three as he was relegated to a backup role over Sony Michel.
So if you survived the carnage in your playoff matchup, hopefully things will be relatively back to “normal” for you this week. But then again, I’m not sure if the term “normal” even exists anymore.
We have ended the weekly streak of being .500 or above as last week I was 4-6 overall (hitting one stud out of five does not help this average). I’m now down to 68-72 on the year with two weeks of the fantasy football season remaining. On to this week’s selections ...
Studs
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons. If you’re streaming a player this week due to injury/COVID, the former NFL MVP might be a decent choice against a Lions team that upset Arizona last week. They’ll likely have to air it out to pick up the W here.
Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Completely ignoring ALL of his off-the-field issues, Brown returns this week to the Bucs after Chris Godwin is out for the year, Mike Evans is “week to week” and Leonard Fournette will likely be shut down for the rest of the regular season. It leaves Brown and Rob Gronkowski as Brady’s two main targets.
Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions. For the second week in a row, I’ve got the rookie here. Brown has 49 fantasy points in the past three games. That’s absolutely WR1 production for your squad, not to mention having 11-12 targets in each of those games. Fire him up again this week against the Falcons.
D’Onta Foreman, RB, Tennessee Titans. Foreman was literally signed off the street in early November and a month and a half later, he’s rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last three. With Ryan Tannehill struggling at QB, the Titans will have to rely on Foreman again tonight against the 49ers. Expect plenty of touches and maybe a TD thrown in for good measure.
Hunter Henry, TE, New England Patriots. Has anyone noticed that the former Charger has nine TDs on the season? That’s likely because last week’s performance was his best all year with 77 yards and two scores. He’s been a TD machine but putting up numbers like two receptions for 26 yards in doing so. I think he remains involved a bit more, though, against division rival Buffalo this week.
Duds
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings. Cousins was 12-for-24 for just 87 yards last week against the Chicago Bears. He gets a stout Rams defense this week that held Russell Wilson to just four fantasy points on Tuesday.
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys. In the last seven games he’s played, he’s recorded double-digit fantasy points in just two of them. Last week he hauled in two receptions for just eight yards. Until Dak gets things together, I don’t trust him to get you to your fantasy finals.
Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. What a disappointment he’s been this season. From his lack of awareness in the two-minute drill, to wanting the Steelers to play music at practice to “help” the team, to continually underperforming in big moments, you can do better than Claypool and his one TD on the year.
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team. Gibson rushed for 26 yards on 15 carries against Philly on Tuesday, albeit their offense led by third string QB Garrett Gilbert. I do think, however, the Cowboys key on him as Dallas ranks third in terms of least RB points given up all season.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins. Gesicki hasn’t been over 7.5 fantasy points in a game since Oct. 24 and the Fins are playing a Saints team that just shut out a Tom Brady-led offense. That’s all that needs said here.