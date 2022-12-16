I’ll borrow longtime ESPN personality Chris Berman’s schtick here and congratulate everyone that’s made the fantasy football playoffs in the respective leagues you play in. It’s been a tough road these past 14 weeks but here we are — the playoffs are here.
The majority of you are probably in a league that has a six-team or eight-team playoffs and you’ll play over the course of the next three weeks. Others with four-team playoffs will start next week (our Courier Express league is included here).
But if you indeed are in the playoffs, chances are you did a great job in your draft this season and/or made some outstanding moves in picking up free agents. You might’ve also made a really good trade throughout — all of these way helped get you to where you are.
According to ESPN, the five players whose fantasy managers made the playoffs in the highest percentage of leagues are TE Travis Kelce (71.7 percent), RB Josh Jacobs (67.4), QB Jalen Hurts (65.4), WR Tyreek Hill (63.7) and RB Austin Ekeler (62.5).
Kelce has far and away been the top TE so taking him was essentially like using a cheat code. Jacobs started out the year playing in the first preseason game (something VERY unlikely for a starter for those not aware) before being the top RB in fantasy this year. Hurts has had a monster year and is QB1 after being somewhere around the 6th to 8th QB likely off your draft board this season. Hill is actually WR2 but dropped on draft boards with his move to Miami and Ekeler has been a PPR monster with the Chargers for years now.
In our 14-team league of my brother, childhood and high school friends, one guy actually drafted Ekeler (1st round), Hill (2nd round) and Hurts (6th round). Needless to say, he went 13-1 and won our regular season.
But that doesn’t mean some late season moves couldn’t have been done to help your cause. Undrafted rookie RB Zonovan Knight has come out of nowhere the last three weeks to give fantasy production, as has Lions WR DJ Chark (there’s a tease for you for later in the column). Christian Watson has been a TD machine since Week 10.
So if you missed out on the studs in the draft, you could’ve absolutely improved your team in literally any league down the stretch here. Hopefully all your work this season pays off and you’re not bounced out in the first round.
After treading above water all season, I have finally done it — my record is now below .500. Last week’s abysmal 3-7 put me at 64-66 on the year with just a handful of weeks to go. Let’s hope things are better this week ...
Studs
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Jets. The Giants are coming off of a bad loss to Philadelphia and get another division rival in Washington Sunday — a team they played just two weeks ago to a 20-20 tie. That contest had Jones get 17 points, so I think he’s a serviceable fantasy QB if you’re in a bind.
Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, Cleveland Browns. For those that have been looking for a WR replacement, Peoples-Jones has surprisingly scored double-digit fantasy points in five of his last six games. He had 114 yards on eight receptions last week and get a Baltimore defense this week that gives up a bit of passing yards.
DJ Chark, WR, Detroit Lions. Three years removed from a 1,000-yard season with the Jaguars, Chark returned from injury a few weeks ago and in the past two weeks, he’s rolled up 98 and 94 yard performances, respectively. While it’s a tough matchup against the Jets this week, I think Amon-Ra St. Brown will be the defensive focus, possibly allowing Chark to get his third double-digit fantasy game in a row.
Zonovan Knight, RB, New York Jets. Active for just the last three games because of other RB injuries, the undrafted rookie from NC State has put up double-digit fantasy points in all three of those contests, highlighted by last week’s 71 yards and a score on 17 carries against the Bills. It’s an even better matchup this week against the Lions as Knight could’ve honestly been the missing piece for your championship run if you scarfed him up a couple of weeks ago.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. I’m putting him here because the former Giant was hotter than the heat of 1,000 suns on Sunday, hauling in 162 yards and two scores on 11 receptions. That 33.5 point day moved him to TE4 on the year and was second behind TJ Hockenson’s 35 point effort in Week 4 when he was still with Detroit. So I think Trevor Lawrence will continue to look his way this week against Dallas.
Duds
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins. Ol’ Tua has looked completely lost these last couple of weeks, as at one point he was 3-of-17 against the Chargers last week. And against the Bills on Saturday night, don’t expect that to get any better.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s been two and half months since Evans scored his last TD — all the way back on Oct. 2. The past five contests haven’t seen him get over 60 yards as Chris Godwin has been the featured wideout in the offense when healthy. It’s a tough matchup against Cincinnati as well.
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals. With QB Kyler Murray out for the year with a torn ACL, it leaves journeyman Colt McCoy atop the depth chart. That could go one of two ways — Hopkins will get peppered with targets and the volume will be there or they’ll focus more on the run with James Conner, leaving fewer chances for Hopkins to shine. I’ll bank on the latter against Denver this week.
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks. Walker missed last week due to an ankle injury and left the game early from the same injury two weeks prior. While he’s practiced in full this week ahead of tonight’s game against the 49ers, the Niners have let up the fewest fantasy points to RBs all season. An unhealthy RB + a stout run defense = fantasy football pain and misery.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens. The No. 2 tight end in fantasy hasn’t scored over nine points since Week 6 — which is evidence piece No. 4,309,574,320 on how dismal the state of TEs has been this season. It’s a bad matchup with Cleveland this week and with Tyler Huntley at QB, I don’t think the turnaround happens on Saturday.