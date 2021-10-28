Folks, we are at the halfway point of the 2021 fantasy football season. Seven weeks down, seven weeks to go in the regular season (well, most leagues should be anyways).
There’s a mix of emotions that you’re dealing with for your team(s) — as they range from complete joy to utter disappointment. If you’re in many leagues like I am, you’re likely experiencing all of these emotions.
This is the first year where I’ve taken part in five league. I’ve got the league I run (a 14-team league), two 10-team dynasty leagues and two other regular 10-team leagues, one of which is our work league here at The Courier Express.
I’m 2-5 in my league and 13th out of 14, so hooray for me there. That league has just been a dumpster fire of bad luck, coupled with the fact that I kick myself each day for drafting Brandon Aiyuk in the 5th round as my original WR2. He’s had just 96 more yards receiving over six games this year than you and I have in the NFL this year. People I could’ve drafted at that spot include Ja’Marr Chase and the other Niners wideout, Deebo Samuel. But alas, do stupid things, win stupid prizes.
I am 6-1 in the full dynasty league that I’m the defending champion in and am proud of my GM skills here for building the future. My QB is Justin Herbert. Wideouts include DK Metcalf, the aforementioned Samuel, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Diontae Johnson, so I feel I’m stacked for years to come at WR.
My RBs include the Green Bay duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, Chris Carson and Darrell Henderson Jr. (I’ve got Travis Etienne and Raheem Mostert stashed away for next season), and I’ve got Darren Waller at TE. So again, complete joy in this league.
The other three leagues? Not so much. I’m 3-4 in my other dynasty and scrap for wins there. I’m 3-4 in the work league as Christian McCaffrey being hurt has put a dent into my lineup there, not to mention I missed out on getting a good QB in the draft but did pick up Joe Burrow a couple weeks ago (thanks to whoever dropped him in this league). Then I’m 2-5 in my other league. I feel I’ve got a good team there, too, but I just get steamrolled each week as my opponent typically goes nuclear.
Whether you have complete joy about your team(s) or feel utter disappointment, the main thing is this — have fun with it. Fantasy football is fun. It’s fun when you’re winning. It’s fun when you’re up against a friend in a tight battle. It’s also “fun” whenever you get slaughtered by your opponent as every single player on his or her team has a day and you just have to laugh at your horrendous luck.
Last week’s picks were at 5-5 as I’m now 26-35 on the season. At this rate, it appears I’m just going to have to accept mediocracy for the 2021 season. Let’s hope I turn things around here for the second half of the fantasy football season ...
Studs
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings. Cousins and the Vikes are coming off its bye week, as is Minnesota’s Sunday Night Football opponent in Dallas. In order to compete with the Cowboys here, I think it’s going to be a shootout and a big week is on tap for Cousins and particularly wideout Justin Jefferson.
Randall Cobb, WR, Green Bay Packers. This week’s high profile matchup kicks off the week tonight as the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals host the 6-1 Packers. But with Davante Adams and Allen Lazard out on the COVID-19 protocol, who else will Aaron Rodgers throw it to other than his safety blanket in Cobb. Much like the Cowboys/Vikings matchup, Green Bay is going to have to rack up the yards to get the win here and I could see Rodgers feeding Cobb all evening with opportunities.
Karadius Toney, WR, New York Giants. This year’s 20th overall pick had his coming out party in weeks 4-5 but got hurt early in week 6 and missed altogether with the ankle injury last week. But Toney should be back up to stud numbers on Monday Night Football against a Kansas City Chiefs team that is allowing approximately 250 points a game (slight exaggeration on the number but another way of saying “Kansas City’s defense is really bad”).
Javonte Williams, RB, Denver Broncos. Ok, this is my plea to Denver. Make this guy your lead back. Enough with 50/50 timeshare with Melvin Gordon. The UNC rookie has 4.6 yards per carry on the year. Gordon is actually at 4.5 YPC this year but has a lifetime 4.1 average. Williams has just looked more explosive to me and I think he gets good run against the Washington Football Team this Sunday.
Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2nd round rookie out of Penn State is two weeks away from his biggest game of his young career thus far — seven receptions for 58 yards. With JuJu Smith-Schuster out for the year, you could make a case he’s the third option now behind Johnson and Chase Claypool in the passing game. I think he could sneak away with a touchdown this week against Cleveland.
Duds
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Alright, I’m doubling down and putting Brady in the duds for the second week in a row. And knowing my luck, I’ll get burned by the GOAT for the second straight week. However, Tampa is facing a New Orleans Saints defense that’s been pretty good this season. They’ve allowed the second fewest fantasy points to QBs and because of that, I’ll gamble and say Tampa Tom will be held under 18 fantasy points. Again, this will probably backfire miserable but you’ve got to take chances in life sometimes.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks. This offense has become pretty dreadful with Russell Wilson out and Geno Smith at the helm. Last week saw Lockett get 12 yards on two receptions. But prior, Lockett hasn’t racked up double-digit points since week 3. I feel this trend continues against Jacksonville this week.
Julio Jones, WR, Tennessee Titans. Jones has been the forgotten man in a Tennessee offense that, literally, runs through Derrick Henry. AJ Brown has been a great fantasy WR when healthy, but there’s just not enough balls to go around. He’s only been in double-digit fantasy points once in the five games he’s played this year.
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team. Gibson has been a fantasy disappointment for most of this season, but we’ve recently found out why. The dude has been playing through a fractured shin. If that gets healed up, he might rush for 400 yards a game, but don’t count on it against a stout Denver front line on Sunday.
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins. I guess this week’s predictions are filled with former Nittany Lions TEs as Gesicki is the TE3 on the season. However, they’ll face their division rival in Buffalo this week and I think the Bills will shut down the Miami offense and Gesicki in general.