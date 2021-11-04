If you’ve been a longtime fantasy football player, or of any fantasy sport for that matter, chances are your waiver wire system started out with a method that’s utilized in real life leagues.
That method would be this — each person puts in a request for a certain player if they choose to do so. Then the person with the top waiver priority (which is typically the person with the worst record) gets his or her player. Once that person gets a player, they are then moved down to the bottom of the waiver list and that list then resets after games are played that week.
There are some pros and cons to this method. A pro is that it allows those struggling teams to get first dibs on players. However, early on in the season that can be skewed a bit. Say for instance a fantastic team lays an egg the first week or two. They’ll then likely be able to add another piece that could potentially put them over the moon for a championship run. Same goes if a poor team lucks into a couple of quick wins — they’re unable to improve and unless Lady Luck helps them out, odds are they’ll start a downfall.
I’m not sure how many years ago we started doing this in our league (I want to say at least four years ago, but that’s beside the point), but one of my league mates suggested we try Free Agent Acquisition Budget, known as FAAB (it’s also know in some places as just FAB).
I feel this method of waivers is BY FAR the most fair in terms of folks trying to get a specific player you need. Here’s how it works. Each person is give a specific fake dollar amount once your draft is complete. Typically this amount is $100. From there, you “bid” on people that are on waivers and the highest bidder gets the person. Bids are not known until the waiver period is over with, so it’s essentially a silent auction.
By using FAAB, you can determine yourself how important a certain player is to you. Did you have your starting RB go down and you need his backup? Break the bank and go get your guy if you feel you need to.
It’s happened twice in my one league this year where someone has put the full $100 amount on a player.
The most recent instance of this was this morning, when the poor guy who had Derrick Henry put in $100 for Adrian Peterson, otherwise he would’ve been without a second RB this week.
Four out the five leagues I have implement FAAB but there’s one that still has the old waiver list method, hence the reason I decided to write about this topic this week. Oh yeah, the waiver priority list still remains.
But that’s only used if two or more people bid the same amount for a person, at which that tiebreaker falls back to that old method.
I was stuck with mediocracy once again last week, going 5-5 in my picks and am now 31-40 on the season. Maybe someday I’ll be able to break this trend — maybe being the key word here.
Studs
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins. The sophomore Dolphins QB has been on the hot seat all year after all the Deshaun Watson potential trade rumors, which were put to rest after Tuesday’s trade deadline. In Tagovailoa’s four starts this year, he’s averaged 19.3 fantasy points per game. That’s good enough for someone that needs to replace Aaron Rodgers this week and the Dolphins will also be taking on a Houston Texans team that likely won’t put up much of a fight on Sunday.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders. The former Clemson wideout has only had one game all year where he’s caught less than five receptions. That being said, he’s only had two touchdowns. However, with the tragedy of Henry Ruggs III on Tuesday morning and the Raiders outright releasing him later that night, Renfrow will be in line to get plenty more targets, making him a viable PPR option.
Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens. Bateman will have his third career game this Sunday against Minnesota after starting the year on the physically unable to perform list. Two weeks ago, Bateman had 80 yards on just three catches as they eased him into the lineup. Look for the training wheels to come off and I wouldn’t be surprised if Lamar Jackson finds him for a score or two this weekend.
Michael Carter, RB, New York Jets. Carter had his coming out party last week in the Jets’ 34-31 upset over the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing for 77 yards on 15 carries and a score while also adding nine receptions for 95 yards. Having only one of these stat lines would be an efficient day but when combining both, yeah, that’s going to help get you a W. They’ll take on the Colts tonight with Mike White once again at QB, which I’ll believe will lead to plenty of dump offs for Carter once again.
Dan Arnold, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. In a fantasy world where the tight end spot seems fruitless beyond Travis Kelce and Darren Waller, Dan Arnold here had eight receptions for 68 yards last week against the Seahawks. That was also on 10 targets. If you’ve got a TE on a bye or have just been frustrated with your current TE production, he’s worth a look, even against the Bills this week as I’d imagine Buffalo will have a big lead here that could allow for some garbage time points by Arnold.
Duds
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys. Prescott missed last week against the Vikings due to a calf injury but was limited in practice on Wednesday, with signs point to him playing against the Broncos on Sunday. However, Denver has let up the third fewest fantasy QB points to opponents this year. And with Dak less than 100 percent, I wouldn’t be shocked to see him have a bad day.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers. After coming out of the gates firing this season, Williams has cooled off tremendously in his last two games, picking up just four receptions for 46 yards combined.
I’ll predict he has another quiet week against Philly, which means since I’m predicting that, he’ll probably break the single game NFL receiving yards record.
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers. Moore is another guy that started the year strong but has cooled off of late, albeit not nearly as bad as Williams. That decline has been due to Sam Darnold’s poor QB play.
Against a New England Patriots team this week, I don’t think that gets much better for Moore and the offense.
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders. Jacobs has been banged up a bit and is coming off a chest injury from two weeks ago.
Even at that, the former Alabama RB is averaging just 3.4 yards per carry on the year. If you’ve got him you’re likely starting him, but don’t be surprised if he and the Raiders can’t establish the run against the Giants this week.
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams. There just isn’t enough to go around in the Rams offense at the moment with wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods dominating looks, as well as the emergence over the past couple weeks of Van Jefferson.
Higbee has been in double-digit point totals only once this year. Look for that single-digit performance to continue against the Titans on Sunday Night Football.