Suggested Scripture(s): Romans 12 and 2 Corinthians 5:17
The story goes that a Christian mother became friends with two other moms at her daughter’s elementary school and after dropping their girls off at school, the three of them would go to one another’s house for coffee and visiting.
One morning, the Christian mother was asked a serious question about Christianity. If Christ is truly risen and is the promised Messiah who has come, then why do more Christians not act as if this news is genuinely true?
One of my favorite quotes regarding the significance of Christ being the crucified and risen Messiah for the individual and for the church at large was written long ago by theologian Karl Barth: If you have heard the Easter message, you can no longer run around with a tragic face and lead the humorless existence of a man who has no hope.
One thing still holds, and only this one thing is really serious: that Jesus is the victor.
In other words, the message and reality of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is meant for our lives in the present as well as in eternity. The resurrection of Jesus is more than just a glorified life insurance policy.
The benefits begin now: forgiveness; freedom from regret and failure; a second chance; the presence of the Holy Spirit to guide and to renew; deepened love for our fellow human beings; and renewed self-worth because our lives are based on what Jesus Christ thinks of us instead of worldly standards and opinions.
Several years ago through a distant relative, my mother was sent a copy of an article from a newspaper in Tennessee entitled “My Daily Resolve.”
It has to do with living in response to the Good News of Jesus Christ. No author was given and I have never been able to do all that is listed thoroughly, not to mention perfectly; but, there is enough here to keep each of us busy in learning to let the message and reality of the risen Christ show in our daily lives:
My Daily Resolve
To talk with God each day before I talk with those with whom I live or am associated.
To do my daily work with sunshine in my face.
To be strong in the presence of temptation, alert in the presence of opportunity, open-eared to the call of conscience for service or sacrifice, open-minded to the views of truth which differ from mine.
To work and not worry, to be energetic and not fussy.
To be true to myself and false to no man (person).
To cherish friendships and guard confidences.
To be loyal to principle, even at the cost of popularity.
To make no promises I cannot keep.
To be faithful to every honest obligation.
To be sweet-tempered under criticism, charitable in my judgments, discriminating in my descriptions of people or circumstances.
To honor no one simply because he (or she) is rich.
To despise no one simply because he (or she) is poor.
To be respectful, not cringing to the great, sympathetic with the sorrowing, gentle to the weak, helpful to the fallen, courteous to all.
To be simple in my tastes, quiet in my dress, pure in my speech, temperate in my pastimes.
To keep company with great books, to cherish inspiring thoughts and to keep my body on friendly terms with water and fresh air.
To fear nothing but sin, hate nothing but hypocrisy, envy nothing but a clean life, covet nothing but character.
And, at last to leave the world a little better for my stay, to face death without fear and with faith in Christ, who burst the grave that I might walk into the larger life.
Hope all of you are having a blessed summer and have been able to do some of the things above and that they have brought you genuine and true Christian joy. If Christ is truly risen and we are assured of this, let’s act like it!