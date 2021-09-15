Twenty years is a long time.
When Sept. 11, 2001 happened, I was a sophomore in college. I skipped out on a couple of classes to go visit my sister, a college freshman in Altoona. Grandpa and Grandma picked up my mom and me. We would all travel together to Altoona to see how my sister settled in. I wanted to go out to eat in one of those fancy Altoona chain restaurants we don’t have here.
When we got into the car, Grandpa said, “A plane hit the Twin Towers.”
At the time, we thought it was an accident. We weren’t on the road long before the second plane hit, and we knew it could no longer be an accident. Instead of a fun day, we spent much of it glued to televisions and radios, everywhere we went was silent and empty, and the fear ran rampant. I remember that fear vividly: every suspicious package was a bomb, every stranger was a terrorist, and every municipality – no matter how insignificant – was a target.
My friend, who was stationed in the Pentagon, was out of communication for much of the next week. We all thought he was dead, but then his parents got an update that he was fine, so we all breathed a sigh of relief.
And then 20 years happened.
Twenty years, and everyone who was alive that day has a story. Most of us can tell you exactly where we were, how we felt, and who we worried about. Some of us were lucky – as I was – that the object of our concern was fine. Others got bad news. All of us moved on, some having a harder time than others. And some were so damaged by that day physically or mentally that they didn’t make the 20 years.
I’m nearly 40 now. Those of us in our 20s and 30s back then have children right now who never knew an America without war, a world without terrorism, and an airport without TSA searches. We remember a simpler world, but the world we built now somehow is slowly moving forward from 9/11 while looking over its shoulder at those buildings crashing down.
But we are moving forward.
Twenty years ago, we were angry. Now, we’re determined. Twenty years ago, airplanes were always potential missiles. Now, we have protocols to keep people out of the cockpits. Twenty years ago, we thought terrorists were around every corner. Now, we know where they are.
Sure, the growth is in fits and starts. Sure, we could always do better. But 20 years is a long time.
Maybe at the 40th anniversary, Tim’s generation will live in a much safer world than we’ve ever known. Sept. 11, 2001 could be when their parents’ generation started working harder to make America better. And 9/11/2021 could be when their parents’ generation started making America safer without sacrificing freedom, stronger without hurting other countries, united without squashing diversity, and wealthy without sacrificing equality.
In the Disney movie “Meet the Robinsons,” the Robinson family has a motto, and I think it’s one that we should all remind ourselves of. We can look to the past and remember. We can stand silently and reflect. But we can’t forever keep our heads bowed and our hearts in the past. We can’t keep saying the world was better back when it was simpler. We need to use the next 20 years to honor those we’ve lost, embrace those we have, and listen to the motto of the Robinsons.
That motto? “Keep moving forward.”
q q q