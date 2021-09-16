“You must brush your teeth for two minutes at a time, twice a day! This is an order!”
Who says?
Why, the American Dental Association, of course, in messages supposedly rendered Scripturally accurate by the phrase, “studies show....”
Well, OK. I am a bit late to the party, but let’s see. I have 17 teeth left out of the normal complement of 32 (which does not include wisdom teeth).
Not all of the lost teeth are directly my fault. Two teeth came spurting out of my mouth when I was in college, playing what was touted as “safe, non-contact two-hand tap” interfraternity football.
The other missing 13 succumbed to lousy dental hygiene and to genetics. My parents’ generation basically accepted the inevitability that teeth will rot (this was pre-fluoride). As I remember it, Dad and all of his siblings had “store teeth.” So did three of my grandparents and most of Mom’s family.
My teeth were filled, refilled, root canaled and/or eventually pulled every few years or so.
Up until this year, I had brushed my teeth for about 32 seconds at a time. I know that because I have a cell phone that includes a stopwatch function.
When I got curious about that two-minute brushing commandment, I did not try for the full two minutes at first. Instead, for a week, I merely turned on the stopwatch, carefully set the phone outside the bathroom to avoid costly water immersion, and then checked the reading when I had finished.
The range was considerable, anywhere from 15 seconds to 50 seconds. The arithmetic average was the above-mentioned 32 seconds. The actual median was a lot slower, about 18 seconds.
Now, I thought, I have a baseline.
So I set the phone down where I could see it, hit the “start” button for the stopwatch — and darn near wore my shoulder bone out of its socket.
Brusha, brusha, brusha — — when you are doing something you really do not wish to do, over and over, inside a sensitive part of your body, two minutes is a l-o-n-g time.
During the timed brushing, I walked around, brushing up, brushing down, brushing across, brushing within the gaps left by missing teeth, dragging the soft bristles sideways where gums meet teeth, etc.
The result? 1:27. I had quit with 33 seconds to go.
The next day, I got to 1:32. The third day, I regressed to 1:18.
About then, I asked myself, “Who says that I need to spend a full two minutes at this twice a day, instead of, say, one minute and fifty seconds?”
Google provided some answers. The first few “answers” were thinly disguised advertisements, cyber-shouting with joy: “Brush! You will love it!”
Well, no. I love my wife, my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, my children-in-law, my neighbors (most of the time), my wife’s friends (Delightful people!) and both of my own friends. I am friendly with hundreds of people, but my inner curmudgeon keeps the number of “lend me your car for a week, no questions asked” friends down to the low single digits.
I do like having clean teeth and gums. But ... love? C’mon. Love is for the aforementioned people and for hot sausage sammiches with pepper and onions or ‘mater sammiches slathered with mayo, framed by spinach greens (Thank you, wife).
Anyway ... where were we? Ah, yes. Two minutes.
The aforementioned “studies” rarely include rigorous double blind, peer-reviewed procedures that are not paid for, directly or indirectly, by people or groups that stand to make a buck from the procedure of brushing teeth.
I do think there is some merit in taking the time to brush my teeth well. Note the use of “some merit.” But neither love of chompers nor claimed (but not proven) medical necessity forces me to endure one hundred and twenty full seconds of brusha, brusha, brusha.
Some of these “rules” strike me as hoo-hah.
I do not believe that milk always does a body good (some bodies, yes; all bodies, meh). I know that organic food is supposed to be pesticide-free — but our garden is within windy-day wafting distance of a nearby farmer’s herbicides. Does an apple a day keep the doctor away? Not if I have a fractured skull, broken jaw, burst appendix, inflamed tonsils, hernia, etc.
Is sugar as addictive as heroin? That is stated as though it is fact. Hah. Sugar is not even as addictive as nicotine. It took me 54 years to get off nicotine.
So I remain unconvinced that it is necessary for me to time my tooth-brushing sessions out to two full minutes.
Do we need to drink eight full eight-ounce glasses of water a day? That could convert our innards into swamp, giving a whole new meaning to the phrase, “swamp people.”
And it could, just possibly, enrich the makers of toothbrushes and toothpaste. Hmm.....
q q q