Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility of less than one quarter of a mile. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The majority of the fog will be confined to but widespread within the deeper valleys that contain larger streams or rivers, and population centers. Visibility will drop to near zero in some locations. The ridge tops and higher terrain away from the streams and rivers will be free from the fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, its imperative for your safety and the safety of others that you slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of braking distance ahead of you. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&