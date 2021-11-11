I got ready for winter last week.
I did not fire up the snow thrower. It sits in the barn, awaiting a fresh batch of fuel, an oil change and perhaps a new spark plug.
The plastic and aluminum snow shovels, four of them, still lean against a wall in the same section of the barn that shelters our mowers. When I bring them up to the house, I will supplement them with two old-style steel-scoop coal shovels that are best for sliding beneath the sleety glop that often is the first covering on our small sidewalks.
But for now, they can stay put.
So what did I do last week to prepare for winter?
I retrieved three snowbrushes from the garage. One is in my wife’s front-wheel-drive sedan, another in my “beater” all-wheel-drive Subaru, and the third, the largest and longest, is in the bed of the four-wheel-drive pickup truck. I snagged the brush’s handle onto a length of clothesline looped around a tie down bracket just inside the tailgate. That keeps the snowbrush from sliding up to the front of the bed, out of reach.
Reaching is getting to be an iffy thing.
Only last year, it seems, I could stretch myself up onto the opened truck gate, then lean forward to slide into the truck to fetch things if they slid forward.
This year? I hear my hips giggling and my knees sniggering. “He thinks he can do ... what?”
That iffiness is why, hooked to the same clothesline loop in the truck’s bed, I have a “grabber.” One of its ends is a squeeze-me handle and the other is an it-can-close rubber-tipped claw. I can use it if, despite the clothesline loop, something slides up into the truck bed. I can also use the “grabber” if, as happens all too often lately, I drop something onto the ground near the truck.
I have made one other concession to the approach of snow and ice. I run the truck in four-wheel drive every week for a mile or so. If a hub sticks or a wheel bearing whines, I want to get that fixed before the seven-year-old pickup is called on to smoosh through serious snow or sashay from side to side while slopping up a mud-rutted hillside.
Each Monday, I deliver a Meals on Wheels route in a half-circle above Brookville, from Corsica in the west to Hazen in the northeast.
Much of that route is along paved highways.
But there are also “interesting” stretches: Fisher Road, Frozen Toe Road, Humpback Road. Nobody calls Frozen Toe Road a “gravel” road. That is too highfalutin’. The road is “dirt.” In winter, that dirt gets slicker as it ices over.
I haven’t used tire chains in 20 years. A rusted set hangs in the garage. If the truck won’t get me there in four-wheel drive, I’ll just wait until it can.
We are getting pretty good at waiting as the years slide on past.
My wife’s love affair with canning has given us an ample supply of foodstuffs to sit out a blizzard. Part of our heating system is already pressurized propane fuel. It works without electrical power. A portable generator should keep our cold stuff cold and cell phones charged. As for light, we know how to go to bed at sunset and get up at sunrise if need be.
Oh. That generator? I don’t get it ready just for winter. Harsh past experience taught me that power goes out for long stretches in any season. So my to-do list for the first Saturday of each month includes starting up the generator, keeping its tires inflated and checking the power strips and connector cord that tie it into our household wiring.
After I bring the snow thrower up from the barn and get it revved up, I’ll winterize the mowers, taking one in for service each year.
Happily, some cold season chores from my youth are no longer needed. I remember the drudgery of putting separate storm windows onto the hooks above each house window, first floor and second floor. Double-glazed and triple-glazed windows eliminated the need to do that.
We do not burn wood except for outdoor gatherings. Our propane deliveries are arranged through a pre-buy.
So, last week, I contented myself with a bit of gleeful four-wheeling up the slop on Frozen Toe with the pickup, and placing the snowbrushes inside the vehicles.
One more thing. I double-checked the truck’s remote starter. I’ll gladly trade a bit of fuel for warmed-up windows and a snug, comfortable cab.
Now, I’ll sit until the white stuff arrives for real. When it does, I’ll seek out a vacant parking lot and reacquaint myself with winter stopping distances and steering tactics.
Global warming is changing things. This year, I hope I won’t need to run the snow thrower for real or slip-slide in the truck until after Christmas.
Wanna bet? Neither do I.
