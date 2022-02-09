Back in the middle of January, I wrote a column talking about playing that new game that’s sweeping the country: Is it COVID or a Cold?
Well, as of today (when I write this) at 11:11 a.m., it is indeed COVID.
The exposure came in on the “Of course it happened!” vector. This is the one where you do everything right, by the book, exactly as you should, but you let your shields down one time and, BOOM! Photon torpedoes to the immune system!
I know each step in the chain that brought COVID to me, too. I could go over it like one of those heist movies where they detail the plan ahead of time, but it’s not worth the column inches. And I blame no one.
(Well, that’s not exactly true. I blame Congress for everything. I’m right more often than I’m wrong.)
So, how did the vaccine and booster help? Pretty well, actually. In the world before Omicron, when we just had COVID Prime and Delta to worry about, I went to Comic-Con without any issues, skated through the pandemic with barely a cold, and made it to this, what many scientists feel is the last or nearly last step toward the pandemic becoming endemic.
(At the risk of trying to know more than Billionaire Spotify Podcasters and Tik Tok users called “bubblicious,” I checked on the term “endemic” when applied to pandemics. It does not mean “a plot by all the doctors in all the world to sterilize people and control them by putting a microchip in their heads and give them free 5G internet.” It means, “it reaches a point where it does not cause mass hospitalizations or deaths.”)
And then I got COVID.
It’s more annoying than anything. I’ve had colds worse than this, and I know that’s because I have been vaccinated and boostered. According to data I found on multiple sites, credible sources, and finally, summarized by the PA Department of Health, as of January 18, 85% of COVID hospitalizations are among unvaccinated people and 84% of COVID deaths were unvaccinated.
I feel badly for people whose immune systems and other conditions decrease how effective the vaccine is for them, and I’m thankful that my usual respiratory ailments aren’t dragging me into the hospital, tying up a bed for those who really need one. Since I came down with symptoms, I have had an annoying cough, irksome muscle aches, incessant runny nose, stubborn congestion, and impotent anger. That was Friday night. The anger is strongest now.
I’m basically sitting here like an old man grumbling about my aches and pains and how if you decide to let your shields down one time then you end up like the Enterprise in Star Trek II: functional, but barely spaceworthy and running on auxiliary power.
As frustrated as I am, I am reminded that people worked hard to bring me this vaccine. Many people worked hard to keep our country running while the pandemic dragged on. And while I’m gone, the awesome teachers, administrators, substitutes, and office workers and custodians will take care of my classroom. I am thankful for all of that.
And I’m also thankful that I can binge-watch Star Trek and Duck Tales until I can go back to work at the end of this. Those poor people during the Influenza Pandemic in 1918 didn’t have that luxury.
Yes, I’m angry and frustrated, but I have to remind myself to be thankful.
And I know I’ll be fine. I wish the same would be true for everyone else who gets COVID. Stay healthy, everyone, and listen to your licensed medical professional’s advice.
(And if you get COVID and have to stay home for a while, I have a list of essential Star Trek: The Next Generation episodes to binge that will avoid the real stinkers and allow you to get through the entire series without watching all 178 episodes. Assuming you can suffer through “Encounter at Farpoint.” There’s no avoiding that one.)