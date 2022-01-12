As you know, I’m an educator. My dad, sister, and brother are educators, so you might call it the family business. My grandfathers both instilled the importance of education in me. You might argue that I have a vested interest in the improvement of education in American, and you would be right.
But so do you.
We need our populace to have basic knowledge, and there is not one child in America who is not worth educating – or at least trying to!
So I was floored when a lawyer for State Senator Jake Corman said something about education that should make the average, hardworking Pennsylvanian angry. John Krill, the aforementioned attorney, said to Otto-Eldred Superintendent Matthew Splain, “What use would someone on the McDonald’s career track have for Algebra I?”
A pox on you and the horse you rode in on, sir!
The McDonald’s career track?
Did you know that McDonald’s has more than just burger-flipping jobs? Did you know you could work in management and even work your way up to the corporate offices? Did you know that McDonald’s has over 200,000 employees worldwide? That’s more than the population of Salt Lake City! It’s more than the number of employees of the coal industry!
And in an age were “Nobody wants to work anymore,” why are we mocking people who are working? Even if you argue that they’re not good jobs, they’re jobs, and necessary ones, and maybe some people like doing them! They’re certainly a good place to start, and if that’s where you end up forever, but you feel happy and pay your taxes, who am I to judge?
But demeaning workers isn’t really the issue here. The hearing is about how the state funds schools in general and rural schools in particular. According to Krill, and by extension, Corman, some kids aren’t worth educating.
So, yes, Mr. Krill, a carpenter may not necessarily need to know biology, as you said. But when he hits his thumb with a hammer, we don’t want him to yell about his toe! Or maybe, if he knew biology, he might understand stuff like how mRNA vaccines do not change your DNA. Maybe he could understand that vaccines are safe and effective and the reason they don’t have polio? Basic science understanding helps people understand the world around them.
What about basic economics? If people understood that better, they’d get why inflation is happening and why many people are fleeing low-paying jobs during a time that corporations are posting record profits.
And what about those McDonald’s employees? Will they need algebra when they move from flipping burgers to the corporate office?
But why did our country think that general education is important in the first place? We won the space race when we fully funded education and infrastructure. How are we doing on the green energy race since the Reaganites began defunding education 40 years ago? And, according to Will Bunch at the Philadelphia Inquirer, a general education plus expanded college access was necessary to promote national well-being and avoid totalitarianism like Nazism, which some people want us to teach “both sides” of.
Apparently, there are some people who really don’t care about educating our people away from totalitarianism. I’ve long suspected that the end goal of certain groups is to eliminate public education for everyone and create an uneducated underclass of people who can be more easily controlled and embrace totalitarianism.
Or, perhaps, they believe that some people aren’t worth educating into a better life.
While many in this area might ignore that sentiment when it is applied to urban school districts, Krill – and by extension Corman – was talking about rural kids.
Our kids.
Personally, I believe that education needs to be reformed from the universities on down. I think that our model does not adequately address the 21st Century. But that reform isn’t going to happen by eliminating public education and decreasing funding. All the standardized tests, unfunded mandates, and absentee parenting plus the modern struggles of today’s students means that the real education – the basic foundational knowledge to build upon and the ability to learn new things outside of school – gets lost in the shuffle. But because I believe education is vitally important to our lives and our future, I think it’s something worth working on. It might take years – decades even – until we fix many of the problems we’re facing. Yet, for our national security – and the security of our democracy – we need to have these conversations.
But if we dehumanize our students, if we imply that some children are less fit to learn than others, we might as well return to serfdom. It’s against everything a public school is allowed to do or even wants to do. Charter schools, private schools, religious schools, and cyber schools can all ditch kids if they don’t fit their ideal student profile. I know. I worked in a charter school! Public schools can’t. They have to find ways to educate everyone. And everyone having a general education is vitally important to our future as a country.
Benjamin Franklin is quoted as saying, “The only thing more expensive than education is ignorance.” Senator Corman, please take note.
q q q