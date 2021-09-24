I know what you’re thinking.
How could anything be the fastest and slowest at the same time?
As I’ve tried to describe it the last few days, that’s the only thing I can come up with. On one hand, it’s all a blur. We had no concept of what day it was compounded by intense focus on every number, doctor discussion and beep of a monitor. On the other, clinging to test results every three, six or 12 hours seemed like an eternity, continuously staring at a clock on the wall above the room door.
Cooper, Lindsey and I are now home, adjusting to life as a family of three and trying to put a very difficult two weeks behind us. It’s therapeutic for me to share our experience in this space.
Cooper Joseph Destefan was born on Sunday, Sept. 5 at Penn Highlands DuBois. He is our first-born child, bringing an overwhelming sense of love and pride when he made his appearance. Lindsey’s pregnancy had no known complications, and from the onset of labor to delivery was less than 12 hours. Everything was storybook, just as we’d hoped.
After allowing for a bonding period, routine tests were run, with Cooper’s blood sugar level measuring low. A few retests were conducted with similar results, sending our son to the NICU as a precaution. Still close to home and optimistic this was a relatively minor concern, Lindsey and I comforted each other in our hospital room before trying to get at least a few hours of sleep.
Around midnight, the roller coaster ride entered its first loop. A NICU nurse explained they discovered low platelet levels in Cooper’s blood, a concern DuBois felt needed to be examined somewhere better equipped for such circumstances. Come morning, Cooper was flown to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
No parenting book or conversation prepared us for that.
There was never a sense of panic or emergency from DuBois, which in hindsight, really aided in keeping Lindsey and I collected. We felt scared, upset and helpless, but the team at DuBois is to be commended for first, catching and acknowledging the platelet count, and second, providing us with necessary, but not overwhelming, information.
So, here we were, less than 24 hours from his birth, racing to our favorite city for a reason we never imagined.
Upon arrival, the staff at UPMC was first class, trying to reassure two frantic parents while focusing the resources at their disposal to helping our son. Following a few rocky days, Cooper’s blood sugar levels stabilized with food while the hematology team dove into a possible diagnosis for the platelets. Monitoring lab draws every so many hours, a diagnosis was made of NAIT, which is not overly common but is something UPMC has experience addressing. In layman’s terms, Cooper’s body was attacking platelets causing a low level. From the first time the hematology team at UPMC spoke to us, they made sure we knew this was temporary and would resolve on its own. He just needed a boost in the early stages to maintain a safe level before his body caught up.
Every morning, we’d talk to hematology. Every morning, I’d ask again, “this will go away on its own, right?” Every morning, the answer was “yes, you just have to be patient.”
It was a significant relief understanding it was temporary. But, sitting there being unable to help your son while he laid in the NICU at Children’s Hospital was arguably the worst emotion I’ve ever felt. Still, we were blessed that Cooper’s worries were going to work themselves out, we just needed to make a 12-day pitstop in Pittsburgh.
During the second week, Cooper’s platelet numbers began stabilizing to a point the hematology and NICU teams gave us the OK to head home last Friday, with outpatient monitoring scheduled in DuBois.
As we look back on it now, we try to focus on the positives, beginning with our son coming home healthy. We were able to lean on the power of family, with my mother acting as a rock for us throughout, being there every step of the way. Lindsey’s parents were frequently present, with friends and relatives constantly reaching out with well wishes.
Not to be overlooked, I’m fortunate to have co-workers capable and willing to step up and fill in during my absence.
We also cannot say enough good things about the staff at both Penn Highlands and UPMC. Additionally, for anyone from our readership area who may wind up with a family member in a Pittsburgh hospital, Family House was absolutely tremendous in accommodating us with a place to stay. They went above and beyond with extending dates, parking, breakfast and more, taking one more stressor out of the equation.
Perhaps the most profound impact was how the experience abruptly put things in perspective. Being in such a setting makes you realize what other families are going through. Some have children who have been there for months, others are expecting to be there through the end of the year, if not longer.
In a day and age when nastiness is trendy and a simple act of kindness can be hard to come by, all those who rallied around our son reminded us of how bright the human spirit still shines, even during some of our most difficult times.
