“I need to do something to make up for the sins of my misspent youth!”
That is my glib response when someone asks why I spend Monday mornings delivering federally funded Meals of Wheels.
There is a more substantive reason: I was asked.
That — being asked — is one wrinkle to Americans’ storied willingness to volunteer without pay to do good for other people.
Some of us sign up in response to open-ended “Volunteers Needed” notices, be they newspaper stories or church bulletin articles.
But in my experience, the most effective motivation is a direct, polite request from someone we know, either casually or more familiarly: “Will you please help us?”
Molly McNutt got me involved in delivering Meals on Wheels back in 2016, by asking me. Molly is the executive director of the Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging and a niece. She heard my wife’s lamentation, “Now that he is retired, he needs to get out of the house and out from under my feet!”
Molly asked. I said I would try it. I liked it. Back then, I wrote, “I find myself enriched.... I sometimes feel gloomy about knees or shoulders that don’t work as they once did.
“It is hard to sustain that self-pity when face-to-face with people whose ailments make me seem like a spring chicken but who are more cheerful about life and living than I am.”
That outlook held true for some years, until health problems sidelined me from the trips.
Recovered, I thought about rejoining the program.
But I did not.
Inertia? Probably.
This past spring, Molly sent an email message. There was an opening. Would I fill it?
I jumped at the chance.
Now I look forward to the drive. It ought to take about two hours to cover its 40-50 miles on back roads, from Emerickville through Knoxdale, then to Summerville.
To nobody’s surprise, including my own, the drive usually takes closer to three hours. I yak a lot, but that’s OK, too. The yak-ees reciprocate. They like the shoebox-sized cardboard package of frozen entrees, one per day.
I don’t understand why, when I had regained mobility, I did not resume doing the volunteer work that I enjoy and find fulfilling.
But I recall numerous help-others activities that I should have done on my own but ended up doing only after I was asked. Among these were being a counselor at a camp for folks with special needs, teaching religious education at two different parishes, joining a meet-monthly fellowship club and being a “foot soldier” for some community activities.
I avoided leadership roles in volunteer organizations because I worked at newspapers. Why? Early on, I joined the Lions Club in Warren. A year later, our family went on a vacation. While we were in New England, someone else at the newspaper turned down a photo request from the Rotary Club, but published a photo from the Lions Club.
Problem: The president of the Rotary Club that year was a member of the family that owned the business that was our largest advertiser. So did the newspaper shun the Rotary and aid the Lions because I belonged? No, but sometimes even the appearance needs to be avoided.
When I got back from vacation, we held a fairly tense meeting and ironed out the situation. My boss at the time said ... what he said was quite pungent, but the gist of it was, “We report on these things; we do not join them!”
So I stuck with volunteer efforts that had little or no connection to paid advertising.
Still, I do not recall actually stepping up. I do recall being asked, agreeing and getting enjoyment and satisfaction out of it.
My guess is that not everybody thinks about this as I do. Some friends and acquaintances seem to relish the chance to make our communities better, to help people in need, to do the little, often unsung, chores that need to be done.
But some of us just like to be asked. I don’t have a problem with being asked to do something. Those same 53 years in journalism hardened me to one-word responses (“No!”) to being asked some things, as in “Can you keep my drunk driving arrest notice out of the newspaper?”
I even got inured to saying no to some worthwhile things. There are only so many hours in each day. There are only so many people available to work at any given time. Sometimes, the “No” did not mean, “We won’t,” but meant instead, “We can’t, at least not this time.”
But if people do not ask, the answer automatically becomes “No.”
Sometimes, that’s a shame, because saying, “Yes” does a lot of good, for others and also for the volunteer.
Oh. About those “sins of my misspent youth” I mentioned earlier?
Shh. The less said, the better.
q q q