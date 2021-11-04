I am looking for one or two new dogs ... or am I?
Last summer, our aging Lab/Aussie mix, Ralph, left us via euthanasia, his hindquarters having quit functioning.
I still grieve with lip-tightening poignancy worthy of a Johnny Cash ballad. Ralph’s laid-back goofiness is immortalized in a wall plaque featuring his photos, his collar and license, and a doleful elegy reflecting Walt Whitman’s “O Captain, My Captain,” as crafted by my poet/friend Ray Bugay.
I look at the plaque. I miss Ralph. I think about a new dog. My wife says that is my decision.
Ralph’s buddy, a collie/beagle mix aptly named Buddy, still lolls on our front porch and heaves himself up into mobility several times a day, but that clock too is ticking.
So is my clock. I’ll be 79 next month. Would it be prudent for me or fair to the canines to get more?
Why two? A dozen years ago, I was a “townie” transplanted to a rural farmette. We needed to protect chickens and discourage deer and varmints. I thought about getting one dog.
“Get two,” a nearby old-timer advised. “You and your wife are both working. Two dogs will keep each other company.
“Besides,” he suggested, “coyotes see one dog, they think, ‘Lunch!’ They see two, they think ‘pack of dogs, we might get hurt, we’re outtahere.’”
Well, then, I said, shouldn’t I get three dogs?
I got a withering look.
“Ya damn fool, coyotes can’t count!” Two, he said, convey “pack,” possibly coming right around the corner of the barn.
We got puppies, litter mates Ralph and Lindy.
Ralph blossomed into the heart-warming greeter/guardian we had hoped for. His sister Lindy was one of my dog-training failures. Ralph was relaxed, eager to please, content to have fun. Lindy was intent, focused — and mesmerized by spinning car wheels. We lost her to that addiction a year later. After awhile, we got rescue dog Buddy to form the 10-year-long bond with Ralph.
Now, Ralph is gone, Buddy is clearly a short-timer.
I am bereft, pensive.
I am also apprehensive about the work involved.
It took a solid year of work to persuade Ralph to run loose but stay on our side of the rural paved road. That effort with Ralph’s sister ended sadly. Buddy, then a year old, learned by imitation when he got here, but it took months to get him to avoid cars and coexist peacefully with chickens and cats.
Do I want to do all that work again? Am I up to it? I’m not just questioning my abilities. If I try and fail, a dog probably dies.
In this time of COVID shortages, there seems to be a dearth of appropriately sized and aged available dogs.
I won’t tackle puppies. I would love puppies. I also love afternoon naps and staying inside the house during autumn and winter. Training previous pups took me outside for half-hours at a time, three or four times a day. That energy left along with my full head of hair.
I think a confined dog is of little use in keeping deer away from gardens, grapevines and such, and keeping coyotes, coons, possums, weasels, foxes and owls away from our chickens.
Though unconfined, our dogs sleep inside our barn, on beds of dry, warm hay beside the chicken condominium within. Their nocturnal alarm barks chase most varmints before I trot down there, shotgun in hand.
If I get two new dogs, either as littermates or in separate acquisitions, I seek Lab-sized neutered males, ages six months to two years.
Humane societies and shelters? Not these days.
Those folks overreach. It isn’t good enough for the dogs to have dry, warm quarters in the barn. Even our attached garage isn’t good enough. I was told that I had to sign a paper agreeing to bring our dogs into our house proper whenever temperatures drop below freezing, regardless of people’s allergies or the need for the dogs to be outdoors.
One shelter even insisted that I had to sign a paper permitting a staffer to inspect our house without prior notice.
That is hogwash. I don’t allow even the FBI inside my house without a search warrant. I own dogs, not rent them.
Oh. Gee. I got carried away. End of rant. I’m sorry (sort of).
The shelter people have a right to insist on their restrictions. I have the right to refuse their nanny-state overreaches.
Dog breeders? A set of purebreds requires thousands of dollars. That menacing stretch of state highway ominously near our yard suggests that so large an expenditure might not be judicious.
And to top it all off, when I get up to move at a dog-training trot or quickstep, I ... creak!
So I miss Ralph. I cherish my short walks and quiet sit-down sessions with Buddy.
And I ponder.
q q q