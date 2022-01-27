“There is COVID in our house. Please just leave the box of food by the garage.” That was the message.
So last Tuesday, I parked my truck on Bottom Road, its clay surface slickened by the plowed remnants of a foot of snow from Sunday and Monday. I hefted the box, about twice the size of a shoebox, beneath one arm and mushed up the unpaved driveway. I put the box on a post.
As I moved back down to the truck, I murmured a prayer for the well being of the three generations of people inside the house.
Then I tickled the GPS — and laughed at its suggestion that I try to mush uphill on unpaved Dug Hill Road to get to the next customer.
Six months of delivering Meals on Wheels in a northerly half-circle around Brookville, stretching from Corsica through Sigel to Hazen, had given me ample good-weather time to find slightly longer, but more passable, paved and well-plowed roads to reach the nearly two dozen clients.
The state plow drivers did their usual job. I was pleasantly surprised at how well the township plow drivers did. I am used to the work here in Eldred Township north of Brookville. But the Meals on Wheels circuit also takes me over roads maintained by Rose, Union, Warsaw and Polk townships.
All the roads were plowed and passable. The unpaved township roads were snow-covered whereas the paved state roads were bare or nearly so. Salt and brine help to clear paved roads. But on dirt roads, salt and brine turn the surface into goo, making roads too “slippy” (a delightful local idiom) to travel safely. Plows and anti-skid are de rigueur.
I am relearning my winter driving techniques.
My steering wheel is my best friend in snowy or icy conditions. Next comes the gas pedal. Only then do I touch the brake pedal, if at all.
Brakes can break the grip of vulcanized tires on snow or ice, turning motor vehicles into unsteerable sleds. The result is likely to be “kiss a tree.”
Oh. I am not delivering these meals to be a goody-goody. If, as I suspect, there is a celestial accountant tracking my life, these Meals on Wheels trips might atone for the sins of my misspent youth.
I was dumb. And lucky, for I survived.
These days, I can help a few people and reduce the “debit” side of that celestial accounting ledger, the Meals on Wheels trips are time well spent.
I start out warm. I discovered remote starting about 15 years ago on a truck I bought used. I will never be without it again during Pennsylvania winters. Even brushing snow and ice is easier once the truck’s cab is warm.
Growing up, I lived on a dirt road. Back in those days, many streets inside towns were still dirt-surfaced. We made them dust-free in summer by paying men with trucks equipped with drip sprayers to spread gooey tar and used motor oil on them, giving us a semi-hard surface once the goo hardened. Pollution? What pollution? In those days, our raw sewage and road runoff was the drinking water problem of the folks in Pittsburgh and points south.
In winter, some neighbors who lived further up the mile-long hill that is Beech Street in Warren parked their cars at the bottom of the hill and trudged up and down to and from their hillside houses.
Others “let ‘er rip,” and fishtailed wildly up the street, smooshing into the driveways and threatening to go right on through the back walls of their garages. This was semi-hazardous to us kids who were using the same street as a sledding site, but we learned to heed the sound of the racing engine and move off the roadway.
This year, I remember those days as I gauge a looming hill on a dirt road, estimating when to rev the engine. I like to start the upslope by driving at at least 40 mph, perhaps 50, to get me to the top and allow for “slippy” slowdowns for oncoming traffic.
My 4x4 truck, just now equipped with new winter tires, makes these jaunts enjoyable by comparison to what we did as young adults with clunker cars and nearly bald tires.
I also enjoy the cheery greetings of the snow-confined clients as they reach to take the cardboard boxes I bring them.
If this sounds interesting, the Area Agency on Aging can always use more volunteer drivers. In my home area of Brookville, the telephone number is (814) 849-3096.
And I suspect that I am not the only erstwhile sinner in need of balancing celestial accounting ledgers.
