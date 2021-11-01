Editor’s note: Today, November 1, marks the first day of the general season for elk hunting in Pennsylvania which continues until November 6. Elk hunts have occurred consistently since 2001. The information researched in this article comes from the PA Game Commission website, the Elk Management in Pennsylvania “A Five-Year Plan (2020-2025)” document, and from the documentary (Pennsylvania Elk: Celebrating 100 Years –long version) found on YouTube.
There was a time when the riveting sound of an elk bugle in Elk County was not heard.
Before European settlement in Pennsylvania, elk inhabited nearly the entire state. The elk population decreased as a result of rapid expansion and unrestricted hunting. Many accounts report that 1877 marked the last elk bugle in Pennsylvania among the original herd.
For over 40 years the sound of an elk bugle was nonexistent. In 1913 the PA Game Commission began working to bring elk from Yellowstone National Park. Dozens of elk were brought over in trains and distributed in multiple counties (Elk County was not one of them). Then in 1924 and 1926, elk from South Dakota were released in Elk County.
In the following decades (1930-1960) not much is known about the elk population.
Then in the 1960s, the state passed a reclamation law concerning coal mining which impacted the Winslow Hill area in the 1940s. The reclamations became a perfect location for the elk.
Then in the 1970s interest in elk grew. Penn State University did research studies to assist the PA Game Commission along with help from the DCNR, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and the Bureau of Forestry.
In 1972 the first food plots were created to focus the elk in a given area. The paper mill in Johnsonburg gave left-over material to help with increasing lime in the areas of abandoned mines. In the 1980s a designated location titled the Elk Management Area was identified. The Game Commission started marking elk with radio collars. In the 1990s the population data on the elk was gathered using a helicopter in the winter.
As of March 2020, roughly 1,350 elk roam the woods of Pennsylvania and all of them are descendants of the elk that came from Yellowstone and South Dakota.
The bugle of an elk sounds better when the history of restoring the elk is known.
Of course, the story of our salvation is quite similar. It means more when the story is understood.
N.T. Wright, a renowned biblical scholar, describes the story of salvation in 5 acts (think of a theatrical performance with acts).
1.) The first act begins with God’s creation in which there is original blessing before original sin. It’s a time of right worship and alignment with God.
2.) The second act depicts the fall (original sin) where humanity turns away from God in bad worship and misalignment.
3.) The third act includes the formation of Israel in which God establishes covenants and speaks to His people through the prophets.
4.) The fourth act involves Jesus Christ –God made man. He was crucified, died and was buried. He then rose from the dead on the 3rd day.
5.) The fifth act is the establishment of the Church beginning at Pentecost when the Holy Spirit descended upon the Apostles.
The story of saving the elk is one worth knowing and sharing. The story of salvation is greater though because it is the narrative of how Jesus saves us from the grip of a fallen, broken world.
