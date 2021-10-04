Editor’s note: This column entitled “Hunting and Faith” seeks to connect two common avenues in the lives of thousands of people in Northwest Pennsylvania. Ben and Luke Daghir, Catholic seminarians studying for the Diocese of Erie, grew up hunting deer with their father, younger brother and extended family in Elk County. They credit hunting (which includes the beauty of nature, silence in the woods, family time at camp and much more) as helping them to listen to God’s voice and enter the seminary.
Let the journey begin.
The journey of archery season throughout Pennsylvania started on Saturday. Thousands of hunters now enter their treestands trying to harvest a deer.
Every archery hunter is embarking on the journey as if the slate is blank. Often at the end of the season archery hunters will tell their story from the moment their trail cameras went up in the late summer to the moment they put a good shot on the deer.
Every hunter also enters into the story of the forest –from green leaves through autumn. The leaves of the trees slowly change color each day and eventually fall to the ground changing the atmosphere of the forest.
This day-to-day attentiveness leads to an appreciation of the story of the hunting season.
That is why the first sentence of this column is “Let the journey begin.” Every archery hunter nods his head in agreement that archery season is a beautiful journey.
In a similar way the saints entered into the beautiful journey with God. The love story of God for His creation was one the saints wanted to know. In other words, the saints were willing to enter into the journey in a similar way as archery hunters are willing to enter into the journey with persistent attentiveness.
The real beauty is that the archery hunter can have both the journey of the archery season and the journey of the love story with God.
Hunt from the tree stand. Pray in the tree stand. Let the two be together.
One of the easiest ways to bring hunting and prayer together is to bring a small Bible in the hunting backpack or to download a Bible app on the iPhone. Two recommendations for Bible apps: The Holy Catholic Bible and King James Bible (KJV).
Each archery hunter experiences the 5 minutes of settling into the tree stand. This time of entering into silence is an excellent opportunity to read the Bible and enter into a deep awareness.
Begin with one of the four Gospels which tell the good news of Jesus. Then, consider the book of Genesis in which God creates the cosmos with order, beauty, and love. Afterward, look up from reading –His creative work continues right before your eyes.
As an archery hunter, win these 5 minutes. Enter into both journeys (archery season and the love story with God). I encourage the reader, if not an archery hunter, to give this column to an archery hunter they know.
