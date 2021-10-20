As I approach 40, I am often struck by how old I am.
I know, I know, I’m not really all that old. However, when your primary job is working with teenagers and you’re a dad, “old” becomes a relative term.
I recently had a chance to accompany some students on a field trip. It’s been a while since I’ve loaded up on a bus and traveled with 20 kids to a place I’ve never been before. The history teacher running the trip needed another pair of eyes, so I volunteered. The ride down was early in the morning, so the kids were pretty quiet.
By “quiet,” I mean, “They instantly fell asleep.”
If I had slept in any of the odd positions they were in, I would wake up with a bad pain in my neck, a major problem with my back, or a hip joint that needed to be popped back into place. When they woke up, they hopped to their feet and were ready to go!
It hurt me just getting up out of the bus seat that I sat in normally. I had to take a few steps to remind my back how straight it was supposed to be!
The other teacher is at least 10 years younger than I am, and he didn’t seem to have any trouble getting out of the seat. I never thought I’d be wistful for 30.
This particular field trip had a lot of walking and a bunch of stairs. Ever watch a bunch of kids sprint up a long staircase? I got there eventually. I routinely bring up the rear of any field trip I help chaperone, and it’s mostly because I’m the slowest person in the crew. I’m overweight and out of shape, so if I make being last in the group part of the plan, it means the plan was a success.
They say it’s good to have goals and small successes when you’re older.
On the way back, the kids were invigorated by the walk, and one of them had a Bluetooth speaker. They connected a phone and were listening to songs I don’t know. That’s fine. The kid running the speaker knew “the rules” when it comes to listening to music we can all hear. But, suddenly, as we got closer to home, they broke out “Come And Get Your Love” by Redbone. They all grooved in their seats and sang along with varying degrees of success.
“Did you listen to this when you were a kid?” someone asked me.
The song came out in 1974!
Now, I’m thankful for the director of Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn, for introducing modern audiences to great music, but not when those modern audiences think I was alive and able to listen to music in 1974.
Fortunately, they knew enough to figure out that Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” wasn’t a song I was old enough to listen to when it came out.
Weird Al’s “Amish Paradise” was a popular one with them, and I do remember that one coming out in 1996. They sang along and had fun. I couldn’t help but smile. Sometimes, I remember being their age. We didn’t have Bluetooth speakers, but we did have friends with boom boxes and mixtapes.
I joined in on “Bohemian Rhapsody.” I mean, how can’t you?
We rolled into school with “Ice, Ice, Baby” playing, and they somehow knew more of the lyrics than I did. That was 1990. I remember listening to music in 1990.
The kids got off and thanked the bus driver on their way by. I walked back through the bus to see what damage they wrought and found nothing but some leaves on the floor. They had gathered up their trash, collected their belongings, and left the bus as clean as they had found it.
I don’t remember being that considerate on a field trip bus ride.
I thanked the bus driver on my way out and wondered how many times I had neglected to do that after field trips. This guy drove for six hours to get us to and from our destination safely, and bus drivers in my childhood would have done that, too.
I walked around the school parking lot in the cool October breeze to make sure all the kids were gone, and I thought back to me around 1998 when I would have been about the age of the kids on the trip. I don’t remember taking part in the fun of a field trip. I don’t remember singing loudly with songs we all knew and finding creative ways to dance in a bus seat. I barely remember being involved in what seemed to unite kids in any generation. I think when I sang “Bohemian Rhapsody” with my students – 21 years after my last field trip as a student myself – that was the first time I did something like that on a field trip.
I guess I was old back then, too.
I’m glad my students are not.
