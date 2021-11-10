I have been silent recently on serious issues. I have not raised my voice to rail against the terrible, awful, monstrous things happening in the country. I have resisted the temptation to weigh in on the shockingly callous actions of this party or that person. But this week, something happened that I just couldn’t stay silent about. Some shadow – nay! A pox! – fell across this nation that made me realize that I simply must raise my voice in protest.
Sunday, I woke up at my usual time for weekends. I dressed and began to make coffee. The clocks around me reported a comfortable time – a reasonable hour! But then, when I checked my phone to see what news the morning would bring, I saw that my phone clock was an hour behind the other clocks in the house!
Daylight. Saving. Time.
What’s the point? I mean, I get that we Americans are wrapped up in the archaic. We resist the metric system. We have a parliamentarian in the senate. We think the 1950s were when we were great. But daylight saving time?
It’s not even archaic! According to History.com, in the United States, we first tried it from 1918-1919, but then ended it until World War II, when we brought it back. Then Congress passed the Uniform Time Act to lock in daylight saving time, in 1966.
1966!
Yes, I get that 1966 is a long time ago. “Star Trek” premiered that year. Doctor Who was three years old. “Star Wars” was still a decade away. But, while I bristle that music from the 1990s is becoming “classic,” the 1960s are hardly ancient. I wouldn’t call anything from that time period “archaic.” I mean, “archaic” would mean that Captain Kirk’s famous opening monologue would begin, “What ho! Space! The final frontier! Harken now to the sojourns of ye olde Starship Enterprise!”
So, in 1966, Congress inflicted daylight saving time upon most of the United States. And here we are, nearly 55 years later, and we still do that spring ahead/fall back nonsense.
And it is nonsense! Poppycock! Balderdash! Claptrap! It wasn’t instituted to help farmers with harvest, according to NPR. It was added to save energy – and it doesn’t even do that! History.com says that it may actually increase energy costs. And as far as giving us more daylight – we know what it’s like in the winter to drive to work in the dark and drive home in the dark, the daylight hours spiraling away outside our boss’s office window.
No matter what we disagree on, no matter your politics, I think we can all agree on the fact that the Monday after the dreaded “fall back” is a long, tiring, and obnoxious day. It should be abolished.
I’ve been listening to people whining about masks causing decreased oxygen (they don’t), decrying Critical Race Theory (which they can’t define), screaming that the Democrats are force-sterilizing people with the vaccine (which, apparently, only Democrats take), claiming that Bill Gates is using the pandemic to get richer (even though he’s actually dropping in the rankings of richest people in the world), and opining that God made us perfect and therefore masks are wrong (yet they’re still wearing clothes). Yet no one is out there demanding an end to the foolhardy practice of daylight savings time.
If we’re going to make up stuff to be angry about and mount write-in campaigns to correct, why can’t we target daylight saving time?
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I just spotted a clock in my office that I forgot to change.
q q q