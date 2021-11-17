As a teacher, I notice a lot of my students getting overwhelmed.
Many of my students work after school, lots are involved in sports, and then there’s that inconvenient school thing that interrupts their sports and TikToks. With all this on their plates, some students get overwhelmed. And those who are taking dual enrollment courses find themselves even more overwhelmed.
Sometimes, mid-breakdown, they ask me how I handle the stressful situations in my life.
Because I’m a teacher and an adult, I have the opportunity to guide these students through these moments. Here I am, approaching 40, and I have a wealth of life experiences I can draw from. I’ve changed jobs multiple times, moved across the state and back again, and juggled being a full-time teacher and a part-time writer. I am also a dad, and having a Tim is a wonderful job that I take no less seriously than the ones that make me money.
So, I clearly have some coping mechanisms to keep me going. I’m an adult, after all.
I thought about my answers this weekend as some things in life got me a little bit overwhelmed. Since this fine newspaper still lets me unleash my musings upon you, I thought you should see my thought process.
Before I get to how I coped with my stress this past weekend, let’s first see what I’ve said to students over the past few weeks.
One particularly overwhelmed student was stymied writing a paper for the dual-enrollment English class I teach. They had so many things on their plate that they didn’t know where to begin. I gave them the advice my dad used to give me: “Do the next thing.” Dad would often tell me to figure out deadlines and timetables, then work on the projects based on which one was due the soonest. In this case, it was my essay, followed by chemistry homework, and then a scholarship essay, and so on. They got my paper done, but I don’t know about the other stuff. Still, learning to prioritize is important in life. My problem is that I often prioritize things in ways that mean I haven’t worked on a novel or short story in months. I prioritize my high school teacher stuff first, dual enrollment teacher stuff next, then my freelance writing that gets me paid. I used to write for fun, but now that I write for this paper and I have blogging gigs, writing has lost that fun.
Because I’m an adult, doing the stuff that brings in money is important. Bills have to be paid. Vanity projects can wait.
The next piece of advice I gave someone didn’t involve my class. A student has picked up more work hours, plus, they have to do their schoolwork, and they were involved in a couple of extra-curricular activities, and someone was inviting them into another one. “Have you tried saying ‘no?’” I asked. The student looked startled. Saying “no” was not an option. They were afraid of disappointing someone. But, even at this young age, they didn’t have infinite time and energy, and they, too, have bills to pay. Many of my students pay their car loans, insurance, or their phone bills. Just the other day, I found myself agreeing to do something even though I really don’t have the mental bandwidth to do one more thing right now. Saying “no” is difficult. I know people who never say “no,” and they often complain that no one has less free time than they do. But that’s a self-inflicted wound.
Because I’m an adult, I have promises to keep, but saying “no” is something that I need to work on, too.
Another bit of advice involved a student who hasn’t said “no” and is on the other side of that problem, running until they collapse and doing homework after midnight. At this point, the old obligations are what weighs this person down. It’s not the consideration of adding another thing, but the other things that need to be considered. “Is there anything you can cut out?” I asked. Later, the student told me that they decided that they were involved in an activity that they no longer needed to be in. Getting out of that allowed them to organize their time better and focus on what they needed to do. As for me, I’m considering dropping a writing gig I picked up over the last couple of years. But I’ve been hesitating. It doesn’t give me the sense of reward that writing for my local newspaper does. It certainly doesn’t pay a lot. But, sometimes, seeing your name in print becomes addictive.
Because I’m an adult, I know that adults sometimes have to let go of things we feel addicted to in order to be present for our families and jobs.
And that brings us to the weekend. Again, a few stressful events over the past few weeks have finally gotten to me. I woke up Saturday morning and I knew that I just didn’t have the energy to be responsible. I knew I needed to find a good way to cope with the stress in my life. Then I figured it out. I’m nearly 40, after all, and I have a few coping mechanisms that can get me through stressful times.
I binge-watched the whole first season of “DuckTales” this weekend.
Why?
Because I’m an adult.
