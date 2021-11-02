My long-awaited escape finally came.
Last week, my nerd friends and I drove to Baltimore to take part in that holy pilgrimage of geekdom: comic-con.
The last time I was at Baltimore Comic-Con, no one was even thinking about a pandemic that shut down the world, killed 745,000 Americans, and canceled comic-cons all over. When Baltimore wisely canceled 2020’s con, I was disappointed, sure, but I understood their reasons. This year, they brought us back to a smaller, stripped-down con that had some of the best COVID mitigation efforts I’ve seen. We all had to wear masks, we needed temperature checks to enter, and everyone had to prove their vaccination status or have a negative COVID test.
Being back at the con, I feel comfortable settling into a subgroup of fandom that matches my interests. Baltimore is more of a comics-focused convention, as opposed to the pop-culture ones that bring in movie stars and shove comic creators to the back of the floor. That’s why my students never know the people I’m going to meet. Here’s a typical conversation from the day before I leave for con.
Student: “Planning on meeting someone famous?”
Me: “Of course! I’m going to meet Joe Quesada!”
Student: “Who? I said someone famous!”
Me: “Well, he’s famous to me.”
Joe Quesada has been a top dog at Marvel Comics for years, and he drew the cover to the Batman 500 issue I’ve kept in my collection since I was a teenager, but his name results in blank stares. And that’s fine. I talked to him for several minutes at the con, and though he won’t remember me from the next million people he talks to, my inner 12-year-old is still shrieking with delight.
If you’ve never been to a comic-con, I highly recommend finding one that caters to your interests. If you are more into the movies and TV shows inspired by comics, find one of those cons. If you love anime, check out a con focused on that. If you love horror movies, there are plenty of horror cons. But for me, I’m there for the comics, frantically trying to get books signed by artists and writers who were influential in my childhood before they join the Great Comic-Con in the Sky.
And having a good group of friends to travel with makes the experience better. I’ve done two cons on my own, and I don’t regret going to them, but these Baltimore ones with my friends are special. We have inside jokes, traditions, and nerdy conversations that have spanned years.
It was good to be back. It was good to get seafood at Phillip’s again. It was good to see Baltimore Comic-Con taking our safety seriously while still bringing the fun.
As a side note, it occurred to me that if we, as a collection of nerds, could adhere to COVID guidelines and still have a blast, why can’t everyone else? I walked the con floor for hours with a mask on and didn’t pass out from lack of oxygen. I didn’t fall ill because the trapped coffee breath in my mask sprouted bacteria that turned me into a pod person. I didn’t find that I had insulted God by following a mask mandate. And I still haven’t grown a second head from my COVID vaccine. Instead, I was able to have good, nerdy fun without worrying about getting more COVID exposure. In fact, I normally get a cold from digging through comics at con, and I’ve been home a week and still cold free! (Knock on wood, of course.)
I sincerely hope that this is not the new normal, though. Smaller cons, masks other than the cosplay ones, and temperature checks at the front door. With vaccines and time, I’m hoping that we will get back to the normal cons that I fell in love with back in 2015 when I went to my first one.
But until 2022, I have my signed books and new art to keep me smiling. And I am thankful that I got to be back at my comic-con.
Comic-cons are back, baby!
q q q