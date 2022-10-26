Suggested Scripture(s): Deuteronomy 18:9-13; Matthew 28:1-7; John 14:1-6, 25-27; Galatians 5:20
It was about 25 years ago when my wife and I were pastoring a church in Northwest Arkansas that an article appeared in one of the area newspapers giving information about those who claimed to practice “good witchcraft” and other occult practices. And coinciding with Halloween this year, readers might have viewed or read advertisements in the media for the movie, “Halloween Ends.” I think it was either 1979 or 1980 when the first of this “series,” followed by numerous sequels for 40+ years, was shown in movie theaters. So I guess that finally, the evil Michael will meet a violent, bloody, and deserving death/end?
Now it is obvious in our society that there is a great hunger for spirituality and an unmet need for getting in touch with spiritual realities beyond what we can experience through sight, sound, touch, or smell. This hunger is because many persons are seeking restored meaning in their lives while making their way in a world besieged by illness, terrorism, war, and economic uncertainty. So consequently, there is a curiosity and even obsessive fascination with what is called the supernatural. How many of us remember the countless advertisements on television and in magazines for so-called “psychic” hotlines claiming to be able to give us advice concerning our present and future?
And as I look forward to the Fall season each year that I love so much, Halloween reminds me about the prevalent curiosity in our culture concerning the occult and supernatural.
We can still go into any existing video store and see how large the horror movie and game sections are; or, in a book store and see how popular the authors are who write novels about these same subjects. And now with digital recording, the internet, etc., the material available for the occult and horror movies is more prolific than ever.
It actually makes me wonder occasionally whether or not our churches are doing all we can to remind a hungry, hurting, seeking, and curious world about the greatest supernatural events of all: God creating literally out of nothing the world, the universe, and all that exists; the resurrection from the dead of our Lord Jesus Christ; and the sending of the Holy Spirit at Pentecost. We could also throw in for good measure the Hebrews’ crossing through the sea during the Exodus and the Prophet Elijah’s duel with the prophets of Baal on Mt. Carmel!
We also read in Scripture that we should not blend the Christian faith with witchcraft or any other practice of the occult – in fact, Scripture explicitly forbids it – Deuteronomy 18. This is because the Source of power for the Christian faith and the source of power for the occult are different.
One is of God, the other is not. So to blend our faith with any aspect of the occult, including even so-called “good” witchcraft or horoscopes, is to misplace our total trust in God for something or someone else, regardless of how spiritual the language for such practices may sound. We could also find ourselves in opposition to God.
This is America and law forbids us from forcing anyone from practicing their particular religious beliefs as long as people’s well-being and lives are not harmed. For if we do, eventually even Christians or particular groups of Christians might be forbidden to practice their faith. This is the case in numerous nations in the world today.
But as we continue to live in a hungry and curious world that still hopes for the best; Jesus Christ still is and always will be the world’s best and true living hope. So as the Body of Christ, our churches and by extension the world will only be blessed when it is preached, proclaimed, lived, and shared without apology what we know to be the greatest supernatural event of all, and, God’s complete answer to a hurting and searching world – Jesus Christ, crucified and risen! Come meet Him on any Sunday at any one of the wonderful and welcoming churches in central Pennsylvania.