Suggested Scripture(s): 2 Corinthians 4:7-18 and 5:1-7
I know many of you have heard through the community grapevine, so to speak, that I will be retiring from full time ministry effective Oct. 1 of this year. I do look to continue, however, submitting articles in the Progress every other week, at least until my current congregation here in Clearfield has found first interim, and then new called pastoral leadership.
I also look forward to remaining in the Clearfield/Centre Counties region since my wife, Katie, who is also a pastor, is continuing full time ministry for First Presbyterian Church in Philipsburg; and, thanks to the people of this area, we are looking forward to staying in Central Pennsylvania for the long term. Simply put, we like it here! So this will be the first time for me when a church call has ended that Katie and I haven’t “moved away” to another state, etc.
But having said all that, there is still some anxiety and sobering reality of these changes in my life and wondering about the “unknown” of not only retirement, but also recently my family making arrangements for my mother in Texas to be moved to a living facility where she can receive both memory and hospice care.
She turned 94 on Sept. 19 and my sister and brother-in-law have been attending to these developments.
So as these changes are taking place in my own life, I know there are many reading these words who have already been through similar days and life experiences, as well as others who are facing such changes in the near future. It does result in reflection, memories, joys, and regrets, and more – as well as the sobering reality of getting older.
Below is an anonymous poem sent to me in 2009 by a member of the congregation in Danville, Ill. where Katie and I were serving as co-pastors at that time. I came across it again and found the words speaking to me as a frame of reference for the more recent changes in my own life. Entitled “Old Barns and Old People,” the words speak to new seasons of life that certainly bring adjustments – physically, spiritually, and emotionally – but never without the love and presence of God.
In addition to retirement, for me personally there is observing my parents and other family aging, as well as many adult friends. And then in and out of ministry, also observing people’s lives being worn down by worries, financial circumstances, tragedies, losses of various kinds, illnesses, surgeries, and concern about loved ones and many other things, but who nevertheless seek to look to future days with hope.
So I hope you will find hope and encouragement as I have again found in the words below and also in the suggested Scriptures as listed with the title above:
OLD BARNS AND OLD PEOPLE
A stranger came by the other day with an offer that set me to thinking....
He wanted to buy the old barn that sits out by the highway. I told him right off he was crazy. He was a city type, you could tell by his clothes, his car, his hands, and the way he talked. He said he was driving by and saw that beautiful barn sitting out in the tall grass and wanted to know if it was for sale. I told him he had a funny idea of beauty.
Sure, it was a handsome building in its day. But then, there’s been a lot of winters pass with their snow and ice and howling wind. The summer sun’s beat down on that old barn till all the paint’s gone, and the wood has turned silver gray. Now the old building leans a good deal, looking kind of tired, yet, that fellow called it beautiful.
That set me to thinking. I walked out to the field and just stood there, gazing at that old barn. The stranger said he planned to use the lumber to line the walls of his den in a new country home he’s building down the road. He said you couldn’t get paint that beautiful. Only years of standing in the weather, bearing the storms and scorching sun, only that can produce beautiful barn wood. It came to me then. We’re a lot like that, you and I. Only it’s on the inside that the beauty grows with us. Sure we turn silver gray too... and lean a bit more than we did when we were young and full of sap. But the Good Lord knows what He’s doing. And as the years pass, he’s busy using the hard weather of our lives, the dry spells and the stormy seasons to do a job of beautifying our souls that nothing else can produce.
They took the old barn down today and hauled it away to beautify a rich man’s house. And I reckon someday you and I’ll be hauled off to Heaven to take on whatever chores the Good Lord has for us on the Great Sky Ranch. And I suspect we’ll be more beautiful then for the seasons we’ve been through here and just maybe even add a bit of beauty to our Father’s house.
I do sincerely Thank God for my wonderful friends and family who care about me even though I show signs of weathering.
Author –Anonymous