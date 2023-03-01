Suggested Scripture(s): Matthew 4:1-11
With Ash Wednesday just over a week ago, we find ourselves again in the season of the church year known as “Lent.” The word itself is actually taken from the word, “to lengthen,” as hours of sunlight begin to lengthen this time of year. Lent is our countdown, if you will, to Easter.
The 40 days plus Sundays during this season are also symbolic of the time of Jesus’ sojourn in the wilderness when he was tempted by Satan following his baptism. Jesus was learning and modeling what it means to be totally dependent upon God for everything. Lent, for us, is intended to remind us of the very same thing.
What is a Savior: Someone or something that can do for us what we cannot do for ourselves, is the usual answer to this question. Forgiveness, release, healing, a second chance, peace and hope and value in the face of failure, tragedy or despair, and victory over sin and death and suffering with the assurance that these things do not have the final say for our lives – these are the things which Jesus has done for us through his life, death, and resurrection that we cannot ever hope to do or accomplish for ourselves.
Lent calls us again to remember the realization as to why before that first Easter morning, there was first a cross on Good Friday. The cross is God’s word that God and only God through Christ and no one or anything else is who can save us.
As already pointed out, it is interesting that Lent is 40 days which is the number of days that Jesus was tempted by Satan in the wilderness. Some psychologists have also pointed out that it can take about 40 days of application and intention to learn a new habit or unlearn a bad one. So in 40 days, we can learn anew to depend upon God and not upon the lies or false gods of this world.
But the cross also tells something else: that we have a God who is head over heels in love with us and is willing to do anything and whatever it takes to not only show his love, but to also shoulder the burden to procure our salvation. So if we continue to think that we don’t need to be totally dependent upon God or we are not satisfied with what God has done, there is very little else God can do.
So Lent is again calling us as it does every year at this time to renew the truth of our total dependence upon God for everything as his Son, Jesus – our Savior – also did in the 40 days of temptation.
To that end, we are also called to spend more time in prayer, worship, and service through which we will continually discover that God’s power and presence in our lives through Jesus Christ can change our lives for the better; and finally, to be reminded that before there was Easter, there was first a cross – the eternal and unchanging symbol of God’s personal and limitless love for you and me.