Suggested Scripture(s): Romans 12 and Colossians 3:1-17
Many businesses this time of year are updating their inventory records. One reason is to account for what is left over from the Christmas season and determine what can still be sold; another has to do with having inventory data as accurate as possible for both tax purposes and preparing orders for the next retail season.
Maybe instead of making New Year’s resolutions, we, too, should instead take what one church newsletter in South Frankfort, Kentucky years ago referred to as a “spiritual inventory.” So as businesses, churches, and other organizations are now taking inventory of their physical assets, finances, equipment, and other resources at year’s end or at the beginning of a new fiscal year, as we enter 2023, let’s take a spiritual inventory – individually and as churches, –that with Christ’s help, will help us grow and change where we need to and also strengthen our faith and resolve:
- We can evaluate our personal moral outlook: our use and respect of God’s creation, relationships with “difficult” people, what habits are harmful, the way we take care of ourselves and others, our first allegiance needing to be to God alone.
- It is helpful to also evaluate how well we have made use of the traditional means of grace: prayer and personal devotions, disciplined Bible study, regular worship with God’s people, helping out with the work and service of the church and in our community.
- There is also the outlook on our vocation: when we go to work for pay or as volunteers or even taking care of the home, are we aware that we are serving God or just earning a living or killing time?
- Finally, we must evaluate our personal use of leisure time: are its effects beneficial on ourselves, our families and friends, and do our leisure habits also help in advancing the Kingdom of God?
This spiritual inventory is enough to keep us busy and help us the whole year through. Again, Happy New Year!
Pastor Jimmy