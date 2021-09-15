Suggested Scripture(s): Luke 18:15-17
In my own learning and growth as a Christian, I have enjoyed being guided by what for me are some important “paradoxes” of the Christian faith. For example, I read years ago that, Good works do not produce faith, but faith will produce good works.
Another paradox that has been personally humbling says: Being a pastor does not make me a better practicing Christian, but trying to be a better Christian certainly makes me a better pastor!
For this week, I’d like to share another paradox of the Christian faith that will lead us into a suggested prayer below. This paradox goes something like: As our faith in Christ grows and matures, our trust in Him will actually become more child-like.
I used to struggle with Biblical teachings that at first reading seemed to contradict each other; passages in one place which tell us to grow, mature, persevere, and wean ourselves of spiritual milk and partake of more solid spiritual food and doctrine; while at the same time there were other passages which describe us as God’s children and needing to receive the kingdom of heaven as a little child. Which is why the paradox above has been so helpful.
I love to read and study and grow, but I must always remember to trust God as one of His children; to never lose the wonder of being created in God’s image – that I was literally created out of nothing and that I have been redeemed – as all of us have – as if God created only one of us to love!
So in that spirit I would like to share the following prayer originally published in Singing the Living Tradition (Beacon Press) but also included in a book of prayers collected and provided for patients of the Presence United Samaritans Medical Center in Danville, Illinois, where I once served as a part-time chaplain. The collection is entitled, May the Peace and Love of Christ Be with You! The prayer is entitled:
Give Us the Spirit of the Child
Heavenly Father,
Give us the spirit of the child.
Give us the child who lives within:
The child who trusts, the child who imagines, the child who sings,
The child who receives without reservation,
the child who gives without judgment.
Give us a child’s eyes that we may receive
the beauty and freshness of this day like a sunrise.
Give us a child’s ears that we may hear the music
of mythical times;
Give us a child’s heart, that we may be filled
with wonder and delight;
Give us a child’s faith that we may be cured
of our cynicism;
Give us the spirit of the child,
who is not afraid to need,
who is not afraid to love.
In Jesus’ Name, Amen