Suggested Scripture(s): 2 Corinthians 5:16-21; Ephesians 1
There is a saying about the weather in Central Pennsylvania which is similar to what is said about the weather in Texas where I was born and also Central Illinois where my wife and I were ministers prior to coming to Philipsburg: If you don’t like the weather, just wait, it will change! And how refreshing a change in the weather can be – a nice rain after a dry spell; the first warm touches and growth of spring; or, just simply after a rainy, muggy, or stormy day when the weather clears and the next morning the skies are blue and the world around us seems to be refreshed and washed anew.
This is the image we get when we read Paul’s words about becoming new creations in Christ…the old has passed away, behold, the new has come. The power of God in the resurrection of Jesus Christ –like the refreshing changing of the seasons and weather in Central Pennsylvania –can literally take over our lives with God’s forgiveness, cleansing, and refreshing of the stale, dusty, and muggy air of our guilt and shame of the past as the refreshing wind of the Holy Spirit bears to us God’s grace in Christ.
And yet, so often, we treat this good news like we would a life insurance policy which is only to be used at time of earthly death. But the reality of eternal life begins at the moment Christ becomes our Savior. Previous worries are more easily dealt with, suffering takes on new meaning, burdens of guilt and shame are removed, new love for our fellow human beings – even our enemies – begins to grow, and desires to help and serve others as Christ did begin to flow from our hearts, words, and hands. These can be accompanied by new desires to spend time in thanksgiving, worship, praise, service, and fellowship as these things take root with the watering of our lives through the grace and mercy of Christ.
Several years ago I was reminded of this as I sat with a dear soul who was dying of cancer. Even though her earthly body was withering away, eternal life for her had already begun years earlier. As a result, her illness could not take away her hope in Christ or her love for God and others. It could not quench her spirit, invade her soul, silence her courage, erode away her peace, kill her many friendships, or lesson the power of the resurrection in her life – all because of what God had done for her in Jesus Christ and because he was her lifelong Lord.
So as Easter, 2023 becomes even more of a memory, let us remember again that the resurrection of Jesus Christ is not just a glorified spiritual life insurance policy to be cashed in when we die. It is instead a daily pension and benefits plan by which God’s grace and peace are available every day, a plan in which the Apostle Paul says – see all of Ephesians 1 – we have been eternally vested through the resurrection of Jesus Christ. How will your life and mine be different today because of this wonderful news? Has eternal life begun for you?