Congratulations to all of you that are still battling it out in the fantasy trenches and looking to pick up a title. This week marks the fantasy football championships as the 16-week odyssey comes to an end.
For those of you that aren’t in the fantasy football world, you may ask yourself, “But I thought there’s still two weeks left in the regular season?”
You would be correct on this. However, fantasy football typically ends the next to last week of the regular season. This is because the final week of the regular season is typically a time where playoff teams will rest certain starters.
For instance, when my friends and I started playing fantasy football years over two decades ago, we noticed our league default settings were set to the next to last week of the regular season. But without knowing at that time, we then moved it to the end of the regular season.
That meant for those that drafted Peyton Manning in his Colts prime, they typically then had to find a QB for that final week as Jim Sorgi was likely taking the snaps after the first drive or two.
So if you’re in a fantasy league that’s still playing next week, here’s my advice: bail on it or demand it finishes the week prior. It’s simply not fair and that would force you to essentially make sure your roster is full of players on “bad” teams that are playing for nothing but pride at that point in the season or ones that are battling for a final playoff spot.
It’s definitely nice to be playing for a title. I’ll pat myself on the back here and say out of the five league I take part in, I’m playing for the title in two of them. One I’ve gotten insanely lucky after starting 1-6 where everyone has played out of their minds over the last half of this season and the other I’ve been consistently decent all year. The other three leagues have been a nightmare and that’s why I typically do a handful of leagues each season — usually you luck out on a league or two and that allows you to enjoy the fantasy season in its entirety.
I’m really glad (sarcasm for those not fluent in the language) I picked the penultimate week to have one of my worst weeks at 3-7. That’ll put me at 73-77 on the season and needing to go 7-3 to get to .500 and 8-2 to finish above .500. No pressure, right? On to the final week of picks ...
Studs
Mike White, QB, New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh has announced that White has been cleared to play this Sunday against the Seahawks. For fantasy purposes, that’s a tremendous upgrade from Zach Wilson, who wouldn’t be able to hit the Atlantic Ocean if he were throwing the pigskin from the shores of the Outer Banks at the moment. You’re not starting White in your title game, but I do think he will put up decent numbers if you’re looking for a Tua Tagovailoa replacement.
Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons. Since rookie Desmond Ridder came under center, the fellow rookie from USC has been fantasy relevant, hauling in 14 catches for 166 yards in the last two contests. Look for that to continue against Arizona.
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s been a lost season in the fantasy world for Johnson this year as he’s got as many TDs as you and I (hint: it’s zero). But he’s had double-digit points in two of the last three weeks. I feel like Pittsburgh will make it a point to feed Johnson the ball on Sunday night against the Ravens.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons. Here’s a hot take: the BYU rookie will end up being a solid fantasy RB next season. He’s seemingly surpassed Cordarrelle Patterson on the depth chart and I think he could find the end zone against the Cardinals in championship week if you’re desperate for RB help.
Evan Engram, TE, Jacksonville Jaguars. The former New York Giant has been a fantasy playoff MVP over the last few weeks, as he’s been TE1 over the past four weeks. Why not keep the hot streak going against Houston this week?
Duds
Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks. The surprising QB8 on the season has hit a bit of a rough patch the last two games with 14 and 11 point fantasy days, respectively. Next up for Seattle is the vaunted New York Jets secondary so I don’t think Geno will be the one to win you a fantasy title.
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Evans has been abysmal in fantasy this season, having just one double-digit point performance since Halloween — that being an 83 yards on five receptions two weeks ago. He and Tom Brady do not at all look like they’re on the same page at the moment and he’s certainly not likely to help you win this weekend against the Panthers.
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts. The Colts are in full tank mode as head coach Jeff Saturday turned to Philly’s Super Bowl hero in Nick Foles to start at QB last week against the Chargers. After spending all year as the third string QB, Foles promptly showed why he’s been the third string QB in the 20-3 loss, going 17-of-29 for 143 yards and three INTs. That’ll render Pittman quite useless for this week against a Giants team needing to win to continue its playoff march.
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills. Singletary is actually coming off his only 100+ yard game of the year against Chicago last week — 106 yards on 12 carries and a score. The problem here is rookie James Cook, brother of Minnesota RB Dalvin Cook, has been creeping up on Singletary where it’s starting to be more of a 1A and 1B situation. That leaves a little less opportunity, especially against a red-hot Cincinnati team this week.
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens. After starting out the year hot, Andrews has just 41.5 fantasy points in the last nine games. That has not gotten it done in the fantasy world and compounded with below average QB play from Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley, I don’t think he breaks the streak against Pittsburgh on Sunday night.