If you happened to sit through the entirety of Sunday’s Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers game, first off, my condolences to you. It was nearly four hours of your life that you’ll never get back. There were times where I wished I could’ve flipped the channel to ESPN 8: The Ocho and watched something else like the Annual Cherry Spitting Championship, World Championship Rototiller Races or even the USA Mullet Championships (yes, these are real things that are actually on ESPN once a year).
I’m not even sure where to begin here. I guess we could start with the opening drive for Pittsburgh. Somehow they looked ummm let’s say “decent” and went 54 yards on 13 plays — including a 29-yard pass interference penalty — that saw Mason Rudolph, starting for the COVID-positive Ben Roethlisberger, find former Oklahoma State teammate James Washington for an easy TD on blown coverage by the Lions because, well, they’re the Lions.
Little did we know that drive would be the peak of the Steelers offense on Sunday and things were just miserable from there.
The Lions then tied it up 7-7 in the second quarter after a big punt return set them up at the Steelers’ 39 and then Jermar Jefferson took it 28 yards to the house.
Both traded field goals to get to 10-10 before Godwin Igwebuike made himself look like vintage Barry Sanders and scored on a 42-yard run to give the Lions a 16-10 lead. But of course kicker Ryan Santoso — who looks like Officer Farva from the movie Super Troopers — missed the PAT because the Lions, again, are the Lions.
You’d think that’d be a wake up call for the Steelers, right? Nope. Wrong. The defense at one point was giving up 9.5 yards per carry to D’Andre Swift and the other Lions RBs I’ve mentioned that I honestly didn’t know existed until Sunday. I don’t need to be a mathematician or a coach to know allowing 9.5 YPC will allow the other team to get touchdowns and said team allowing 9.5 YPC is, indeed, not good.
Thankfully we had 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers MVP Chris Boswell bail them out with two field goals, the second of which was from 51 yards in miserable conditions at Heinz Field. But the offense couldn’t capitalize. Rudolph did have a scramble that was vintage Big Ben from 15 years ago, but he also wasn’t ever really set back there in throwing and was doing his best Aaron Rodgers impersonation. This was a problem as, and I double checked this one to make sure I was indeed correct here, he is not actually Aaron Rodgers.
A punting competition then broke out of the football game in the fourth quarter before we got to overtime at 16-16. Thankfully the Lions punted away its first possession because, you guessed it, they’re the Lions.
At this point, you’d think, “Ok, Pittsburgh has to pull this out now. It’s the LIONS. THE WINLESS LIONS.” However, two professional football teams were determined to look as unprofessional as possible on this day to become what could be the “best” worst game ever. Diontae Johnson then fumbled a huge gain and Santoso/Officer Farva missed a 48-yard field goal to win it before we got a couple of inept offensive drives that were, truly, offensive.
But on the final drive for Pittsburgh, Rudolph started acting less like Rodgers and more like Alex Smith — a first ballot check down Hall of Famer. Detroit gave up the check downs and it was looking like Boswell could try a miracle field goal for the win.
And in what would only be fitting of the catastrophe that took place, Pat Freiermuth fumbled it away at the Detroit 38-yard line with 15 seconds left, giving it back to the Lions, who in turn went with the Cal/Stanford band play for its last ditch effort, in which the Steelers made the play and we had us a good ‘ol 16-16 tie.
The only thing more fitting that a tie with that one would’ve been if both teams were just given a loss. For me, it’s up there with “best” worst game ever but it’s not quite the best. I think that will forever be the Dolphins/Steelers Monday Night Football game at Heinz Field where the field was awful and it looked like they were playing in a swimming pool. Literally a Dolphins punt made a divot in the ground and stopped instantly like you were hitting a 9-iron and skying it onto the middle of the green. If you forget, in that one Pittsburgh actually won in overtime by the score of ... 3-0.
Of course I went 5-5 for the third week in a row with an overall record of 41-50. So here’s this week’s studs and duds in what will hopefully be the end of the .500 misery.
Studs
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins. Last time I picked Tua two weeks ago, they ruled him out on the Sunday morning of the game. This week coach Brian Flores said he’s playing, so except him to roll up the hapless Jets as a good bye week filler.
Elijah Moore, WR, New York Jets. Even though they’ve been terrible of late, the second round rookie has been putting up numbers with three TDs in the last two weeks. If you’re weak at WR, he’s worth a look, especially with the potential of garbage time against Miami.
Jakobi Meyers, WR, New England Patriots. Meyers ended a weird NFL record last week with his first TD ever — as he had the most receiving yards all-time at 1,522 without having a score. Do we make it two in a row against a Falcons team that just got drubbed 43-3 by the Cowboys? You bet.
AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers. While I gave condolences to whoever watched the Lions/Steelers, I offer congratulations to those who had Dillon on their roster. With Aaron Jones looking at a potential multi-week MCL sprain, Dillion and his tree trunks he calls legs will get some serious run this week against the Vikings.
Cole Cmet, TE, Chicago Bears. Last year’s second rounder from Notre Dame had six receptions for 87 yards last week, which is something noteworthy at TE these days. It’s a great matchup this week too against a struggling Ravens defense. I’m personally using him in one of my leagues for a bye week fill in.
Duds
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks. Wilson rehabbed his finger reportedly 19 hours a day to make a comeback last week that saw him get five fantasy points and a 17-0 loss to the Packers. Tough sledding at Arizona takes place this week. Bench him until he’s healthy.
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota will face a tough test in a surging Green Bay defense this week that pitched a shutout last Sunday against the Seahawks. Don’t look for Thielen to tear the house down with an all-time performance Sunday.
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks. If Wilson is struggling, then most of the WRs will be stat-wise as well. That’ll include Lockett — who only has three games in double-digit scoring this year out of the nine he’s played in.
James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags will face a 49ers team that just upset the Rams on Monday Night Football and also shut down Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. I think game script and a stout Niners D-line will take it to Robinson, who is already battling a heel injury as is.
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders. With the lack of legitimate weapons at wideout for the Raiders, teams are keying up on last year’s breakout star and his production hasn’t lived up to where you drafted him at. Last week he had just 24 yards on four receptions. Start him obviously but don’t bank on him to win the week for you.