In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson with its first round pick at 29th overall. Patterson was a stud at Tennessee and many were predicting big things from the speedster. I vividly remember ESPN’s Matthew Berry raving about the guy saying he’d be the next big thing in the fantasy football world, not to mention real life football as well.
In his rookie campaign, Patterson had 45 receptions for just 469 yards and four TDs. However, his elusiveness did set him up well as a kick/punt return specialist, racking up 1,393 yards and two scores there, thus making the Pro Bowl.
There would be three other instances Patterson would make the Pro Bowl as a kick/punt returner, but as a wideout, Patterson’s rookie campaign of 469 still marks as his most productive year as far as yardage goes.
Folks thought he’d be better in his sophomore year at wideout. But he wasn’t. Then we thought he’d be better in year three. And again, we were wrong.
That third year, Patterson was essentially a kick/punt specialist only, as he had just two receptions for 10 yards in 2015 — a complete bust for a person taken in the first round of the draft just three years prior.
The following year, it felt like Minnesota tried to resurrect his career and he got ample playing time. But once again, the production just wasn’t there, logging 52 catches — albeit a career-high there — for just 435 yards. The Vikings decided the Cordarrelle Patterson Project was over and they moved on in 2017, as he bounced to the Raiders for that year and New England in 2018.
But in 2018, Bill Belichick decided to get creative with Patterson and use his talents in another way — they converted him to running back after a host of Patriots had injuries. There were times when he looked effective, especially once he’d get in the open field.
Patterson signed with the Bears in 2019 and continued in the running back role there for the past two years. But this year, Patterson went to his fifth team — the Atlanta Falcons.
With essentially journeyman status at this point, Patterson was completely off fantasy radars by the time this year began.
But in week one against the Eagles, the Falcons gave him seven carries that he busted off 54 yards for. The following game, Patterson had only 11 yards on seven carries and touchdown while also doing damage with five receptions for 58 yards and a score.
Game three saw just 20 yards rushing but also 82 yards on six receptions — making back-to-back weeks of double-digit fantasy points in standard leagues.
Last week though, Patterson had six carries for 34 yards but also had five receptions for 82 yards and three touchdowns. In half-point PPR leagues, that accounted for 31.5 points and likely gave you a win if you started him.
Heading into week five, Patterson is actually the third ranked RB in all of fantasy football due to his receiving prowess. I always enjoy stories like this, especially ones of redemption where folks are pretty much written off. While I don’t feel his current pace is at all sustainable, I still think he’ll give great value to those that took a chance on him, especially with the ineffectiveness of fellow RB Mike Davis thus far.
Last week’s predictions were 5-5. While that wasn’t shabby, I’m 11-19 on the year. So as Belichick would say, “we’re on to week five.”
Studs
Sam Darnold, QB, Carolina Panthers. Through four games with his new team after spending time with the New York Jets, it appears the former USC standout has gotten out of the darkness from the Big Apple. Fantasy wise, he’s QB5 thus far and has become a great streaming option. If you’ve got a marginal QB, he’s worth a look on Sunday against the Eagles.
Hunter Renfrow, WR, Las Vegas Raiders. Would you have guessed the Raiders’ slot man has put up double-digit fantasy totals in three of four games this year? Yeah, most others didn’t either. But the Clemson alum has arguably been the No. 2 option in the Raiders pass game to TE Darren Waller this season. Expect another solid game as the Raiders take on the Bears this week.
AJ Green, WR, Arizona Cardinals. Speaking of WRs scoring double-digit points in three of four games, AJ Green has entered the chat. The former Bengals superstar has done this in the last three games, solidifying himself across from DeAndre Hopkins in an offense that sees plenty of balls thrown from Kyler Murray. He’s a great addition if you were weak at the WR spot and is still likely available in many 10-team leagues.
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills. After being a healthy scratch in week one, Moss has strung together admirable fantasy efforts since, as he’s RB24 even after missing an entire game. I think the Bills will let him get some run again and has been the primary goal line back instead of Devin Singletary.
Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys. I’m putting Schultz in the studs category two weeks in a row as he’s still not owned in a majority of fantasy leagues. Maybe putting up 37 fantasy points over the past two weeks will finally change things, as he’s got a great matchup again this week against the New York Giants.
Duds
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs. I’m not sure if I’ve ever put Mahomes here as a dud, but there’s always a first for everything. The Chiefs will take on a Bills team on Sunday Night Football that’s shut out two of its last three opponents. You’re starting Mahomes obviously but don’t be surprised if he doesn’t fare well fantasy-wise.
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans. Cooks had scored double-digit totals for the hapless Texans up until last week, when QB Davis Mills was at one point 1-of-7 for 2 yards and 2 INTs in the first half against Buffalo. Until Tyrod Taylor comes back, you can’t trust anyone in this dreadful offense at the moment.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith-Schuster was one of the top wideout prospects in dynasty leagues a few years ago. As a Steelers fan, it’s saddened me to see how far he’s fallen with Diontae Johnson the clear-cut No. 1 option in the burgh. With Big Ben struggling mightily and an equally horrendous O-line, Johnson and RB Najee Harris are the only fantasy relevant people you should start at the moment.
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles. The former Nittany Lion hasn’t been productive since this year’s opening game. Over the last three weeks, Sanders has racked up just 5.5 fantasy points each game. That’s not going to cut it for someone you likely took for your RB2. Rookie Kenneth Gainwell has been cutting into Sanders’ opportunities and I see that trend continuing.
Robert Tonyan, TE, Green Bay Packers. Last week Tonyan had two receptions for eight yards against the Steelers. He’s only been in double-digits once all year. Look for that to continue this week against the Bengals — you can do much better at TE right now than starting him.