Yep, I did it again.
Not only did I include Pitt in my picks, but I also took them to win. I simply never learn my lesson.
That was one of just two incorrect picks last week as I also got the Alabama-Texas game wrong. As I said there, though, I wasn’t going to pick the Longhorns in a meaningful game until they showed me something.
Mission accomplished.
Speaking of showing something, it does look like Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes are for real. They have a tough Pac-12 schedule coming up, and right now I’d say they are must-see TV.
There isn’t much of that in the college ranks this week as the schedule is lacking, so pardon me for the five games I have chosen this week.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Bellefonte: The Bison have outscored the Raiders by an average of 50-10 over the past three seasons and Bellefonte has gotten out to an 0-3 start in 2023 with only 12 points to show.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 47, BELLEFONTE 6
Curwensville at Southern Huntingdon: Much like the Raiders, the Rockets have struggled to score points this year. Southern has been shut out twice and scored just 7 points in Week 1. The Tide are also 0-3, but have been moving the ball and putting points on the board.
THE PICK: CURWENSVILLE 40, SOUTHERN HUNTINGDON 7
Glendale at Moshannon Valley: The Black Knights have scored 89 points the past two weeks, while the Vikings have just 18 in three losses. It looks like a mismatch on paper, but this is a rivalry game and I’m sure Glendale would love to turn the season around at CNB Bank Stadium.
THE PICK: MO VALLEY 27, GLENDALE 13
Penns Valley at Philipsburg-Osceola: The Rams have won 10 straight in the series and many of the skill kids that helped them top the Mounties 41-14 last year are back.
THE PICK: PENNS VALLEY 37, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 17
Mount Union at West Branch: The Trojans downed the Warriors 27-7 last season behind Bryce Danish and Je’Saun Robinson, who are back again in 2023.
THE PICK: MOUNT UNION 33, WEST BRANCH 20
No. 7 Penn State at Illinois: The Nittany Lions have looked the part of Big 10 title contender this season, but a road trip to the defense-minded Illini should present the stiffest challenge to date. Still, a repeat of last season should not be in the cards.
THE PICK: PENN STATE 34, ILLINOIS 23
South Carolina at No. 1 Georgia: Speaking of looking the part, the two-time national champion Bulldogs have had no trouble against inferior competition and the defense looks as good as ever. Spencer Rattler had the Gamecocks in the game against No. 20 North Carolina, but this is a different animal.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 42, SOUTH CAROLINA 14
Minnesota at No. 20 North Carolina: Speaking of the Tar Heels, they have an interesting matchup against P.J. Fleck’s Golden Gophers. Minnesota might be able to keep this close, but I think Drake Maye ends up being the difference here.
THE PICK: NORTH CAROLINA 31, MINNESOTA 21
BYU at Arkansas: Another interesting matchup between teams that don’t often play sees a Razorback team coming off a 28-6 yawner over Kent State against a Cougar squad that has games against Sam Houston State and Southern Utah under their belt.
THE PICK: ARKANSAS 31, BYU 22.
Colorado State at Colorado: Not sure why Rams coach Jay Norvell would take a swipe and Buffs’ Deion Sanders, but that’s what the second-year head man did against an opponent that is a 23-point favorite.
THE PICK: COLORADO 47, COLORADO STATE 20
Last week: 8-2, 80%
This season: 15-5, 75%