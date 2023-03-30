CINCINNATI — The first Opening Day for Oneil Cruz will go down as one to remember, as the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop hit the team’s first home run of the season and drove in the winning run.
The 6-foot-7 shortstop went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, including a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning that lifted the Pirates to a 5-4 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon before a regular-season record crowd of 44,063 at Great American Ball Park.
Ji Hwan Bae, who reached safely in three of four at-bats, scored the go-ahead run as the Pirates rallied against Buck Farmer (0-1) in the eighth. Bae drew a leadoff walk, stole second, advanced to third on an Austin Hedges sacrifice bunt and scored on Cruz’s sacrifice fly to left field.
The Reds loaded the bases against Pirates starter Mitch Keller in the first inning, when Jonathan India hit a leadoff single to right, TJ Friedl drew a walk and Jake Fraley singled to left.
Where he gave up a grand slam to Jose Iglesias in the first inning of his major league debut here on Memorial Day 2019, Keller got Tyler Stephenson to ground into a 6-4-3 double play. India scored to give the Reds a 1-0 lead, but Jason Vosler popped out to short for the final out.
Reds right-hander Hunter Greene touched triple digits on 44 of his 83 pitches (52 for strikes) while striking out five of the first nine he faced before running into trouble his second time around the order.
Cruz hit a full-count fastball clocked at 101.3 mph 425 feet to right-center for a homer to lead off the third and tie the score. It was the hardest-thrown pitch hit for a homer by a Pirates player since Statcast started tracking exit velocity in 2015. Only five major leaguers have hit balls thrown harder in that span.
Greene recorded eight strikeouts before giving up a double to Bae with one out in the fourth and was pulled after walking Hedges. Fernando Cruz couldn’t find the strike zone, however, and walked the next three batters. Bae and Hedges scored when Bryan Reynolds and Andrew McCutchen drew walks, and Cruz strolled across the plate on a wild pitch to give the Pirates a 4-1 lead.
Alex Young got Carlos Santana to ground to third, where Spencer Steer threw out a sliding Reynolds at home plate to end the rally.
The Reds cut it to 4-2 when Steer drove a 2-2 cutter 435 feet to left field, but Keller responded by striking out Will Benson and Jose Barrero to end the fourth, earning himself another inning. Keller got 15 swing-and misses, tied for the second most in his career, but also gave up six hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Even with Keller starting the fifth at 83 pitches, Shelton showed confidence by sticking with him after India drew a leadoff walk and Jake Fraley singled to put runners on the corners. It appeared to pay off when Keller got Tyler Stephenson looking at a called third strike with a 97-mph fastball for his eighth strikeout and the second out of the inning.
Then it backfired when Vosler hit a rope to the right-field corner. As rookie Canaan Smith-Njigba slipped on the warning track, India and Fraley scored to tie the score at 4-4 and Vosler raced around the bases for a triple.
The Pirates pulled Keller and turned to Dauri Moreta, acquired from the Reds for shortstop Kevin Newman, only to see the righty reliever load the bases by walking Wil Myers and Steer. Then Moreta stunned the home crowd by getting lefty Will Benson swinging at a 2-2 changeup.
Moreta struck out the first two in the sixth before Shelton turned to lefty Rob Zastryzny (1-0) — a non-roster invitee to spring training who had to wait until Opening Day to learn that he had made the final cut — to face the left handed-hitting Friedl. It worked, as the 31-year-old Zastryzny got Friedl swinging at a 2-2 curveball.
The Pirates turned a double play to end the eighth, when Colin Holderman got Benson swinging and Hedges threw out pinch runner Stuart Fairchild at second base. The Reds challenged the call at second base, but Cruz’s tag was upheld after a video review.
India hit a one-out double to left in the ninth off Pirates closer David Bednar, who struck out Friedl with a splitter and Fraley with a fastball to notch his first save of the season.