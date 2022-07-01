It’s a phone call Oneil Cruz has been meaning to make. As the attention paid to Pittsburgh’s tall and toolsy shortstop prospect grows with each incredible feat, one area of focus has become Cruz’s unique first name, which was picked because his dad’s favorite player was Yankees legend Paul O’Neill.
An infielder who spent three seasons in the Texas Rangers organization back in the 1980s, Rafael Cruz had incredible foresight. The link to O’Neill is appropriate for Oneil because of their personalities — their passion and love of the game, sure, but also a reluctance to celebrate themselves, to actively shift the spotlight to teammates.
With the Yankees in town for a two-game set next week, I sought out Cruz to chat about the player after whom he was named and also a rather fascinating display of humility that occurred when he was recalled to the big leagues on June 20.
“In my hometown, ever since I was a child, everyone used to assume my name came from Shaquille O’Neal,” Cruz said this week through team translator Mike Gonzalez. “I’d have to correct them and said, ‘No, it’s another guy, my dad’s favorite ballplayer.’ To this day, I haven’t really dug in to find out, but I need to get the full story.”
Rafael Cruz could hand his son a mirror, and it would suffice. O’Neill was considered the heart and soul of the Yankees’ 1990s dynasty, a player nicknamed “The Warrior” by late owner George Steinbrenner for his fiery personality and desire to win.
Oneil Cruz might not have a mean bone in his body, but it takes about 5 minutes of watching him do anything on a baseball field before you realize how much fun he’s having, how much joy he brings to those around him and how — if this Pirates rebuild works — he could easily become the emotional center of it all.
The way Cruz carries himself is fun to watch. It also has deep roots, tracing back to where he grew up: in Nizao, Dominican Republic, which he considers a blue-collar town, in a family where humility was not only preached but required.
“I was raised in a very humble household,” Cruz said. “I’ve always said from the beginning that no matter where I go, I’ll never forget where I came from. That’s who I am. I try to maintain that humility to honor my parents and hometown. I don’t ever want that to get lost.”
Before he had played his third MLB game, Cruz was already living out those words. The day he returned to the Pirates, Cruz was joined by Bligh Madris, the two making the trip together from Atlanta (Gwinnett), where Class AAA Indianapolis was playing.
It was Madris’ first trip to the big leagues, Cruz’s second after a late-season cameo last year. Although the outside attention was squarely focused on Cruz, fans eager to see what two months of development would yield for the organization’s top prospect, Cruz wasn’t having it.
He asked the in-house media contingent following the pair to focus more on Madris than him, repeating over and over that he had his day; this should be about his friend. He would also quietly make sure that Madris was OK, that he wasn’t overwhelmed.
“That’s how good of a friend he is,” Madris said. “That’s how you know he’s just all about his teammates. He knew it was my first time being called up, and he wanted to make it really special for me.
“When we showed up to the park and were driving in, he was like, ‘It’s all you, man. This is for you, not for me.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, Oneil. Let’s be real here.’ He tried to make it as special for me as he could have. I love him for that.”
Cruz and Madris have shared countless laughs and special moments through the years, including when Madris notched his first MLB hit that night. Like many things they’ve done together, it was met with a gigantic hug from a gigantic man, who Madris joked made him feel really small.
“I like to think I’m a decent-sized human being,” Madris said with a smile. “Then he wraps me up in his arms, and I feel so small. But that’s what he does. He’s filled with love, man. He spreads it.”
It’s done a different way, obviously. But the way of celebrating teammates, of doing anything to win and shifting the spotlight to others over himself, it’s as good a tribute as Cruz can offer to his namesake.
One where worlds will collide next week.
“I’m really looking forward to facing the Yankees,” Cruz said, “because I want to beat them, sure, but it’s also going to be exciting to play against such a good team. I was named after a Yankees legend. To be able to face a team like that as I’m starting my big-league career, it’s gonna be really special.”