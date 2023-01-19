Teddy Blueger’s return from injury was supposed to mark the return of the Penguins’ stringent penalty kill unit, and for a while, it did.
When Blueger made his season debut on Nov. 15 against Toronto, it signaled the beginning of a seven-game stretch in which the Penguins didn’t allow a power-play goal in 17 opportunities, the only team in the NHL to not permit a score over that period of time. The demonstrated improvement was a far cry from Pittsburgh’s start to the season that consisted of giving up at least one extra-attacker goal in nine of the 2022-23 campaign’s first 12 contests.
But as Penguins fans know all too well, the penalty kill has come up short over the last four games despite Blueger remaining in the lineup. Wednesday night’s 5-4 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators was fueled by Pittsburgh giving up all four of its regulation goals when down a man.
Of course, spending nearly 20 minutes of game time shorthanded (and giving up 14 shots on goal in the process) isn’t going to benefit a unit very much; the Penguins took nine penalties on Wednesday, some of which made coach Mike Sullivan visibly upset while in disagreement with the referees.
Still, the point remains that Pittsburgh’s penalty kill has taken a turn for the worse at a juncture in the season where the currently eighth-seeded Penguins can’t afford to develop any new shortcomings as they cling to a playoff spot with 51 points to their name.
Naturally, injuries to defensemen Kris Letang, Jeff Petry and Jan Rutta, as well as netminder Tristan Jarry, that have kept all of them out of the lineup in recent games hasn’t aided the team’s penalty kill unit. But there’s more to the story than injuries to some higher-profile Penguins.
After trading away Zach Aston-Reese as part of the Rickard Rakell trade with the Anaheim Ducks back in March, Pittsburgh picked up a couple of speedy forecheckers in Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald in an effort to retool the team’s penalty kill.
Both Poehling and Archibald immediately became mainstays on assistant coach Mike Velucci’s aggressive unit.
For that brief period of time in December when the Penguins went on a tear, Blueger, Poehling and Archibald were all involved in the team’s penalty-killing efforts.
From Dec. 1 to Dec. 15, Pittsburgh’s penalty kill gave up the league’s second-fewest high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick.
That stifling defense didn’t come without a wide array of opportunities for the opposition, though.
The Penguins spent over 42 minutes down a man for the first half of December, good for the 10th-most in the league.
But the injuries started to pile up.
Shortly after Petry went down with an apparent wrist injury, Archibald became sidelined with a lower-body injury that’s kept him out of game action since Dec. 18.
Poehling quickly followed with an upper-body injury that allowed him to briefly return on Dec. 30 against New Jersey.
Otherwise, he’s been fluctuating between being a contact and non-contact participant during practices and morning skates.
With Archibald and Poehling essentially absent from competition since Dec. 28, the Penguins have given up the third-most power-play goals in the league and the fourth-most high-danger scoring chances against, according to Natural Stat Trick.
Even with Blueger a constant on the Penguins’ lines, Pittsburgh’s net has graciously welcomed pucks over the last few weeks while Bryan Rust, who’s better known for his scoring abilities, and 38-year-old Jeff Carter accept more prominent roles on the penalty kill.
It’s tough to determine when Poehling and Archibald will return.
Both traveled with the team to Ottawa and practiced on Tuesday, but neither has suited up for a game in 2023.
The Penguins, who gave up a league-worst six power-play goals in their last two games, were expected to only concede 3.26 scores on 20 shots.
The combination of facing a high volume of attempts on net without the team’s top three right-handed defensemen, two of its better penalty-killing forwards and a backup goalie is hardly an enviable position to be in.
Yet, that’s where Pittsburgh finds itself, allowing four power-play goals to the NHL’s fourth-best power play and two to the 28th in the Senators and Ducks, respectively.
Unless Pittsburgh’s current crop of penalty killers can bounce back after some dreadful recent performances, the returns of both Poehling and Archibald (as well as the rest of the laundry list of Penguins) can’t come soon enough.