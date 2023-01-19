Clearfield, PA (16830)

Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low near 35F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.